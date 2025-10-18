7 DC Villains Thanos Would Destroy

Thanos is one of the greatest villains in the history of comics. What sets Thanos apart from other villains are the terrors he spreads throughout the universe, and his reasoning behind it. Thanos is just a nihilist. He doesn’t want power because he believes he deserves it, he wants to use it to destroy. He doesn’t want territory or anything like that; he just wants to fill the universe with the nothing that he feels is the true natural state of things. Thanos is a monster, and what makes that so scary is that he has the power to make his twisted dreams became a reality. Thanos is a monster that other monsters fear.

Thanos wouldn’t change much if he was a part of the DC Multiverse, but he would find that the heroes wouldn’t be the only ones to stand against him. DC’s villains also wouldn’t like Thanos and some of them would end up fighting him. Some would be able to defeat Thanos, but these seven DC villains would fall to the destructive power of Thanos of Titan.

7) The Batman Who Laughs

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The Batman Who Laughs is one of DC’s most overpowered villains. The Batman Who Laughs combines the genius of Batman with the insanity of the Joker, creating a villain that was able to kill every single person on his Earth. Later, he was able to take the entire metahuman community for a ride, one that almost ended with his victory. However, Thanos would easily wipe the floor with him. The reason the Batman Who Laughs does so well is because he knows how to hurt the heroes and villains of the DC Multiverse. He wouldn’t have the same knowledge of Thanos, and that would be his undoing. Against Thanos, he’s just a really smart human. This would be a short but bloody fight that Thanos wins easily.

6) Mordru

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The Legion of Superheroes is a legendary team, and has battled some of the greatest villains in comics. One of their greatest enemies is Mordru, a powerful magic user who is also a Lord of Chaos. Mordru has been around for millennia, even battling against the heroes of the present. Mordru’s magical power gives him a variety of powers, but he can’t hold a candle to Thanos. Thanos is stronger and his cosmic energy powers are very dangerous. Mordru would try his best against Thanos, but it’s highly doubtful he’ll figure out a way to use his magic to actually hurt Thanos. It would be a good fight, but Thanos’s ruthlessness and invulnerability would give him the advantage over Mordru.

5) Ares

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Wonder Woman doesn’t have the strongest villains, but Ares is as formidable as they come. Ares is the God of War, and that would give him the power he needs to challenge Thanos. However, Thanos takes on gods all the time; in fact, Thanos beats gods all the time. Ares would put up a good fight against Thanos, but here’s the thing — Thanos goes one on one with Thor, and Thor has way more attack options than Ares does. Ares is mostly a hand to hand combatant, and Thanos has energy powers that would allow him to attack from long range, on top of being massively stron. Thanos would do loads of damage to Ares before the God of War ever landed an attack, and that would allow the Mad Titan to win the battle in the long run.

4) Deathstroke

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Deathstroke is one of DC’s most popular villains, and also one of its most formidable. Deathstroke is the ultimate super soldier, with superhuman physical attributes, but his greatest weapon is his mind. Deathstroke could figure out a way to defeat most heroes, but Thanos is a complete mystery to him. Thanos is much more powerful than Deathstroke, and that’s going to make all the difference. Maybe if Deathstroke was wearing his Ikon suit, which has gravity-related weapons, he’d be able to deal with Thanos, but it’s doubtful even then. Deathstroke isn’t used to dealing with someone as powerful and ruthless as Thanos, and the Mad Titan would destroy the mercenary.

3) Sinestro

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Sinestro is Hal Jordan’s most storied villain, and is also one of the most powerful. Sinestro is a master ringslinger and his yellow ring of fear is one of the most deadly weapons in his hands. Sinestro has faced many different threats over the years, but Thanos would be too much for him. Thanos’s powers have been enough to hurt gods and cosmic beings, and as great as Sinestro is as a combatant, he doesn’t have that kind of power. Thanos could almost certainly break ring constructs, and would jump into the fray against Sinestro immediately, hitting him with powerful attacks that would keep the Korugan on his toes. Thanos is just too powerful for Sinestro and the Mad Titan would be able overwhelm Sinestro with his rage and power.

2) Reverse Flash

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Reverse Flash definitely has the power level to defeat Thanos, but he has some drawbacks that will hand the battle to Thanos. Reverse Flash is one of the most powerful speedsters in the DC Multiverse, but he’s also arrogant and insane. That’s going to be a problem against Thanos. Reverse Flash is going to look down on Thanos and play with his food, for lack of a better term, trying to make Thanos suffer. Underestimating Thanos is one of the biggest mistakes anyone can make, and the Mad Titan would make Reverse Flash pay for his hubris. It would be a fight that would start one way before taking a terrible turn, one that would end with the death of Reverse Flash.

1) Gorilla Grodd

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Gorilla Grodd is powerful and dangerous, but Thanos would end him. Grodd is super strong and smart, with powerful telepathic abilities. He can take insane amounts of damage, and he’s known for his savagery. However, the problem is that Thanos is basically Grodd’s superior in every way. Thanos is stronger, faster, more durable, and his cosmic energy powers make him much more dangerous in battle. Grodd’s telepathic powers also would have no effect on Thanos, since he’s long mastered psionic defenses; he’s even defeated Phoenix Force hosts before. Grodd would put up his best fight, but Thanos would get the advantage and never let it go.

