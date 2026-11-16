DC’s Trinity Wouldn’t Be Complete Without Wonder Woman, and These 5 Writers Helped Make It Happen

Wonder Woman has been around for 85 years and has become one of the most important superheroes in DC Comics history. Despite her iconic status, Wonder Woman can sometimes feel like an afterthought in terms of exposure and popularity compared to her fellow Trinity members Superman and Batman. However, over the years, many writers have ensured that Wonder Woman deserves her spot in DC’s Trinity. Some of DC Comics’ most innovative and creative writers have developed trailblazing and influential stories which have added significantly to Wonder Woman’s character and mythology. These writers helped to define who Wonder Woman is and her mission of peace.

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Without groundbreaking storylines, massive status quo shifts, and significant character debuts, Wonder Woman wouldn’t be the most popular female superhero of all time.

5) Brian Azzarello

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Brian Azzarello might be one of the most controversial writers in Wonder Woman’s history, but his impact on the character’s mythology is immeasurable. When DC Comics rebooted its universe with the New 52 initiative, Azzarello was brought on to craft a grittier and more violent reimagining of Wonder Woman. Azzarello placed far greater emphasis on the sword-wielding, warrior aspects of Wonder Woman’s character. He also made significant changes to Wonder Woman’s origin, making her the illegitimate child of Zeus and Hippolyta. The Amazons were also reimagined to be far more brutal, such as including their tradition of abducting men. Many of Azzarello’s storylines focused on the familial drama of the Greek Gods and offered incredible action set pieces. Whether the changes to Wonder Woman’s lore were good or not, they influenced all future stories and adaptations of the Princess of Themyscira. Azzarello’s portrayal helped put Wonder Woman back in the spotlight and was one of the best runs of the New 52 era.

4) Gail Simone

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When Wonder Woman’s popularity suffered greatly because of controversial and nonsensical stories like “Amazons Attack” in which the Amazons assaulted Washington, D.C., Gail Simone arrived to put the Princess of Themyscira back on top. Her success led to the longest tenure of any female writer on the Wonder Woman series. Despite not making any significant shifts to her status quo, Simone still wrote some of the best modern Wonder Woman stories, including “The Circle,” “Ends of the Earth,” and “Rise of the Olympian.” She delved deeper into the backstories of both Wonder Woman and the Amazons. Additionally, Simone debuted terrifying new additions to Wonder Woman’s rogues’ gallery. Genocide was a brutal Doomsday-like beast, while the Circle was a nefarious Amazonian secret society that believed that Wonder Woman would doom their people. Like the best Wonder Woman writers, Simone focused on the Princess of Themyscira as a kind, loving hero who spreads an important message of peace.

3) Greg Ruka

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Few writers have done a better job of portraying Wonder Woman’s duality as both a peacemaker and a warrior than Greg Ruka. With heavy emphasis on Wonder Woman’s role as an ambassador for the Amazons, many of Ruka’s stories had shades of political thrillers as the Princess of Themyscira tried to resolve international tensions peacefully. Ruka also had Wonder Woman do more to try to inspire others to be their best selves. At the same time, Ruka crafted an engaging story in which Wonder Woman is pushed to the limits of her morality as she battles villains like Medusa and is even forced to fight friends like Superman and Batman. This culminates with Wonder Woman killing the telepath Maxwell Lord to save Superman and countless others. Other major shakeups by Rucka included introducing the kind-hearted minotaur Ferdinand, revealing that Wonder Woman and Cheetah were former friends, and confirming that Wonder Woman is bisexual. Altogether, Rucka delivered one of the most nuanced and inspiring runs in the Wonder Woman series.

2) George Perez

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When the Crisis on Infinite Earths rebooted the DC Universe, Wonder Woman needed a significant modernization. That reimagining came from George Perez, whom many credit as the greatest Wonder Woman writer of all time. His breakout story, “Gods and Mortals,” rebooted Wonder Woman’s origin and placed far greater emphasis on the classic Greek gods and myths that inspired her character. Perez also explored the long and complex history of the Amazons in ways that no writer had done before. He made significant status quo shifts to Wonder Woman’s character, such as giving her the ability to fly and removing her secret identity as Diana Prince. Perez also introduced some of Wonder Woman’s most iconic villains, like the Barbara Ann Minerva Cheetah, Circe, and Silver Swan. George Perez’s masterful reinvention saved Wonder Woman from cultural irrelevancy by combining classic myth with modern storytelling. In many ways, Wonder Woman wouldn’t be a member of the DC Trinity without Perez modernizing and popularizing her for a new generation.

1) William Moulton Marston

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In 1942, the idea of a female superhero taking center stage at a major comic company was practically unheard of. However, that changed when Willian Moulton Marston debuted Wonder Woman in Sensation Comics #1. Heavily inspired by his wife, Elizabeth, and their partner, Olive, Marston set out to create a superhero who was a feminist icon and an inspiration to women everywhere. Naturally, Marston laid the foundations for Wonder Woman’s origin and personality. He portrayed her as a brave, kind-hearted warrior who traveled from Paradise Island to spread a message of peace and equality to Man’s World. Marston created Wonder Woman’s most iconic tools, including the Lasso of Truth, Bracelets of Submission, and her Invisible Jet. Marston also developed Wonder Woman’s supporting cast, including Steve Trevor, Hippolyta, and Etta Candy, along with notorious villains like Ares, Priscilla Rich Cheetah, Doctor Psycho, Giganta, and Doctor Poison. Of course, Marston’s greatest contribution was making Wonder Woman one of the faces of the suffragette movement and a primary symbol of feminism in American history.

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