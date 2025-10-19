The X-Men’s 6 Most Horrific Mutant Powers (#3 is Completely Disgusting)

Being a mutant in Marvel Comics has never been easy, but some X-Men’s powers are so horrific that they have no chance of living a normal life. These mutants often can’t blend into public thanks to their horrible mutations. Others have powers that are so gross and disturbing that they affect those around them, not including possibly damaging themselves, mentally and physically. While there are many mutants whose powers are easily controlled and often make sense, such as Storm controlling the weather or Ice-Man turning into ice and back to flesh, others are not so lucky. Their powers are so horrific that they will always remain outcasts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From mutants whose powers border on vile to those who are just gross, here are the X-Men with the most horrific mutant powers.

6) Glob Herman

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Glob Herman is a really nice guy, which makes his mutant powers all the more tragic. He was raised by a father who hated mutants, and when Glob’s powers manifested and he turned out to be a mutant, his father turned his hatred toward him. Luckily for Glob, his mother loved him, supported him, and took him to Xavier’s school for help. He had no other choice.

Glob Herman’s mutation turned his skin into a see-through, waxy substance, with his skeleton showing through. His body’s actual form is bio-paraffin (living wax), and he has no real powers. However, his body wax is flammable, so he can light himself on fire, while his wax regenerates over time. He can also rip off parts of his body, light them on fire, and use them asd weapons. It is disgusting and a worthless mutant power for the most part.

5) Husk

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Husk is an X-Men member whose powers are extremely gross and horrific, and it makes her stand out in a fight. Paige Guthrie is Sam Guthrie’s (Cannonball) younger sister, and she was jealous and wanted to be a mutant too. However, when she learned what her mutant powers were, it was horrific and monstrous, and she kept them hidden until she had to reveal herself to help save her brother.

Paige can shed her skin, revealing a new state or shape beneath it. However, these changes are often random when she isn’t concentrating hard enough. The good news is that she has gained more control as she has gotten older, and she can choose specific elemental formulas to shed into, such as diamond, wood, rubber, and more. However, when she began, the shedding of her skin was more nightmare fuel than superhero-centric.

4) Marrow

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Marrow is an X-Men member who has a terrible mutant power, and one that kept her hiding underground with the Morlocks for a long time before she finally came out and joined the X-Men. For many years, she had no control over her powers, and her bones would jab out of her body, causing her great pain, but allowing her to use them as weapons.

The good news is that, thanks to alien technology on the Skrull home-world, she gained control over her powers and could look normal and only use her powers when she wanted to. However, even when controlling her powers, she still has bones gush out of her body, which she can then tear off and use as a weapon, although this causes her intense pain every time it happens. It remains one of the darkest mutant powers in Marvel Comics.

3) Zeitgeist

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

When looking at it from a logistics point of view, Zeitgeist has one of the most disgusting powers in all of the X-Men comics. His name is Alex Cluney, and he debuted in X-Force #116 in 2001. His origin was similar to Rogue, who almost killed a boy she was kissing when her mutant powers manifested. Alex almost killed a girl he was making out with when he burned her face while making out.

That is because Zeitgeist’s mutant powers involve throwing up gelatinous, energized ooze. When he projectile vomits, this ooze can eat through or dissolve almost anything. Basically, this is acidic vomit, and it remains a disturbing power that is grosser than practically any other mutant in Marvel Comics.

2) Wraith

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Wraith was 16 years old when his mutant powers manifested. Much like Glob Herman, his powers made his skin transparent, allowing his bones, organs, and more to show through. This made him extremely disgusting to look at, and his own neighbors attacked him when this happened. Jean Grey saved him and then helped him understand his mutations.

Jean realized he had mutant powers that allowed him to touch others, transferring his invisible skin to them, which often made them disoriented and threw them off guard long enough for a more powerful X-Men member to stop them. Jean also believed that he would one day be able to turn completely invisible. He was one of the mutants who lost his powers on M-Day, which was better, since he could look normal again.

1) Maggott

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Maggott can never fit in outside of a mutant society for several reasons. For one thing, he is blue, but that isn’t what makes his mutant powers so horrific. Instead, Japheth’s mutant powers are horrific because they involve him having two slug-like creatures living in his stomach. They turned out to be his digestive system, and he named them Eany and Meany.

What is most gross about the slugs is that they have to burrow in and out of his stomach, which causes him intense pain every time. They also have to eat five times a day, and this really began to affect Maggott, who couldn’t eat anything himself. The slugs eating would give Maggott superhuman strength and durability, and he can also telepathically communicate with them. Still, the slugs digging in and out of his body are too much, and make Maggott’s powers one of the most disgusting and disrespected in Marvel Comics.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!