5 Characters We Can’t Believe Are Actually Avengers

In the Marvel Comics Universe, there’s a reason the Avengers are known as “Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.” They are the heavy hitters —the elite “S-Team”— assembled to confront the world’s most existential threats, the kind no single hero could face alone. From Loki to Thanos, and Kang the Conqueror to Ultron, it has always been the Avengers who stepped into the breach to protect not just humanity, but the entire universe. As such, no one expects the Avengers to handle low-level or local criminal activity — they simply weren’t built for that. The team was founded on the idea of uniting truly formidable individuals to take on the greatest dangers imaginable.

It’s no surprise to find heroes like Thor, the Hulk, Captain Marvel, Iron Man, Giant Man, and Sentry answering the call of “Avengers Assemble!” Even for heroes like Captain America, Black Panther, and Scarlet Witch, who might seem less than top-tier in terms of raw power, they bring essential skills. Captain America’s strategic genius, Scarlet Witch’s magic, and Black Panther’s experience all increase the team’s cohesiveness and effectiveness. Beyond these core, upper-level contingents, Avengers membership has been incredibly diverse. However, while some members clearly fit the Avengers’ standard, others haven’t quite seemed to. Below is our list of Marvel characters whose circumstances don’t quite add up to their full-fledged Avengers membership status.

1) Squirrel Girl

Nothing highlights the diversity of characters in the “mighty” Marvel Comics Universe quite like Squirrel Girl. Born with a genetic quirk that, along with a bushy, squirrel-like tail, gives her the proportionate strength, agility, and sense of smell of a squirrel as well as the ability to communicate with the friendly neighborhood rodent. While her name and depiction do not suggest she strikes fear in the dark hearts of evildoers, Squirrel Girl has, remarkably, defeated some of the most powerful beings in the Marvel Universe over the course of her superhero career.

Despite her surprising track record of success, Squirrel Girl remains one of the most unexpected additions to the Avengers’ roster. This is largely because she debuted as a gag character. According to statements made by her co-creator, Will Murray, in a 2016 interview with Fast Company, he created Squirrel Girl to write lighthearted stories, contrasting with “the grim-’n’-gritty [sic] Marvel heroes of the early ‘90s.” Her cheerful, playful vibe has been evident since her debut in Marvel Super-Heroes (1992) #8 by Murray and Steve Ditko. It also makes it difficult for readers to later take her seriously as a character, especially one with the gravitas to be an Avenger.

2) Two-Gun Kid

A lawyer turned crime-fighter in America’s Old West, the Two-Gun Kid made a name for himself as a tough, gunslinging marksman who fought for truth, justice, and — particularly in that era — the American way. Arguably one of the greatest talents of his day, he used his extraordinary skillset to uphold justice, embodying the very spirit and purpose of the Avengers. This was proven beyond doubt when the Avengers traveled back in time to battle Kang the Conqueror, the Two-Gun Kid played a pivotal role in their victory.

But as a full-fledged member of the modern-day Avengers, the Two-Gun Kid is more than a surprising addition. As one of the most technologically advanced superhero teams of the modern Marvel era, it doesn’t follow that there is a place for the Two-Gun Kid’s nineteenth-century mindset. Expecting him to make sense of a world where humans can fly, and androids can get married is one thing, but thinking he can master tech he had no context for understanding is a stretch. For example, during the Avengers’ Bride of Ultron storyline, he couldn’t assist the team in their time of need simply because he didn’t know how to use a modern phone. On top of that, his primary weapons — his trusty twin six-shooters — were unlikely to have any effect on the kind of villains the Avengers typically faced.

3) Shang Chi

While Shang-Chi might have been born and raised to be his father’s ultimate assassin and, in his earlier iteration, gone on to become a vital element of England’s espionage system, there’s nothing in his skill set that suggests he’s capable of adding something meaningful to the Avengers’ mission. While his martial arts prowess may enable him to go toe-to-toe with some super-powered individuals in the Marvel Universe, those characters don’t include the likes of Galactus, the Beyonder, or other high-level villains on the Avengers’ most wanted list. In other words, even with the Ten Rings, Shang-Chi is unlikely to be much of a game-changer against intergalactic threats.

On the other hand, he presents a key vulnerability for the Avengers. His lack of inherent superpowers means he can be easily targeted by large-scale attacks that focus on overwhelming his abilities. Indeed, even with the Ten Rings, there’s no guarantee he would be able to withstand a multitude of energy blasts from the likes of Ultron, environmental attacks like lightning, psionic attacks, or other advanced attacks common to the villains the Avengers face. Naturally, some may argue that other heroes like Black Widow or Hawkeye have successfully overcome such threats, but they’ve been fighting against them throughout their careers. Conversely, given that Shang-Chi’s background is largely in physical combat, the challenge of confronting interstellar dangers seems significant enough for him to desire to uphold his status as an independent superhero.

4) Daredevil

If anyone embodies the concept of a neighborhood hero, it’s Matt Murdock’s Daredevil. His unique abilities — particularly his radar sense, which allows him to navigate tight, crowded urban spaces better than someone with perfect vision — along with his heightened senses of hearing, smell, and touch, make him ideally suited for operating in a dense environment like New York City’s Hell’s Kitchen. Moreover, Daredevil seems to thrive on confronting street-level threats, taking on the criminal underworld ruled by the Kingpin.

Given how specialized his strengths are, it’s remarkable to see him among the ranks of “Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.” It’s also surprising to see Daredevil as an Avenger, given that he has largely avoided the “team” path throughout his career. More importantly, even with his change of heart and decision to join the team, it’s unclear how much he can contribute to their success. First, there’s the question of his power. While Daredevil maintains peak physical condition and impressive strength, he doesn’t measure up against gods, giants, and cosmic beings. Second, unless the Avengers are fighting in close quarters, dark spaces, or an urban environment, Daredevil’s expertise has limited applicability to their missions.

6) Jessica Jones

On paper, Jessica Jones seems like a perfect fit for the Avengers. With her super strength, durability, and ability to fly, combined with her family’s connection to Tony Stark and Stark Industries, she’s an obvious choice for the team. Pair her physical abilities with her investigative skills and understanding of human motivations and psychological weaknesses. She could be an Avengers version of the Justice League’s Batman — only stronger.

But what is surprising about Jones’ membership is the question of whether she wanted to be an Avenger. She has a loner mentality, which is anathema to the “all for one, one for all” vibe of the Avengers. This became even more pronounced after her time under the Purple Man’s control. Aside from the potential “personality” conflict between her independent mindset and the Avengers’ focus on teamwork, at first glance, it doesn’t seem like she’d personally get along with OG Avengers like Captain America, whose optimistic and “mission first” mentality would likely clash with her more cynical and abrasive personality. Of course, her relationship with Luke Cage — who becomes an Avenger — certainly affected her attitudes, but the whole superhero life seems anathema to her personality.