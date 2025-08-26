5 Marvel Heroes Who Deserve Their Own Predator Crossover

Ever since Disney’s acquisition of Fox’s assets, the creative options for Disney skyrocketed. Not just for the movies but the comics too. Already publishing Star Wars comics, Marvel decided to throw in the aliens from both the Alien and Predator franchises as well, giving readers some wild crossovers. We’ve now had three separate series pitting the Predator against various Marvel heroes and all have been smash hits so far. But that got us thinking: what other Marvel characters would be fun to see up against the Predator?

With how expansive the Marvel universe is, the options are truly endless, but here are five Marvel characters we’d really like to see face-off with the Predator.

1) The Punisher

If any character with no actual superpowers could take out a Predator, it would be Frank Castle. The one man army has the power to take out entire mobs, so what is one super powered alien hunter? The Predator may be able to take out an entire barrage of soldiers but Frank is not your average soldier. The man is a walking tank and could destroy whatever he needs to. No matter how’d they would come across each other it would be the battle for the ages. If any character could let loose against the Predator, it would be Frank. Destroying each other would be one of the coolest thing Marvel could ever do. The Predator would be lucky if the last thing it hears is “One batch, two batch, penny and dime.”

2) Fantastic Four

Marvel’s first family would be another awesome fight against the Predator. Using a lot of their sci-fi, connections they could come across the alien species a lot more naturally than some others. Whether it would be four versus one or four versus four, it would be an incredible fight to see. Their power sets working together as a team would make for an incredible fight with the alien hunters. And let’s be real: it would be great to see The Thing clobber Predator.

3) Hawkeye

With Hawkeye’s skills with the bow, a battle versus an alien with insane technology could make for an interesting fight. It could be a real brains versus brawns type of situation and would also be a fun way to showcase how good Clint (or Kate) is with their weapon of choice. Even Charli Ramsey would be fun to see against the Predator. No matter how you position it, Hawkeye is one of the best fighters in all of Marvel so seeing him go head to head with Predator would be a lot of fun from start to finish.

4) Cable

The time-traveling mutant with a knack for guns, Cable would be a heavy hitter against the Predator. The most matched weapons-wise against the Predator, Cable would be one the Predator would fear. And when you add Cable’s psychic abilities to the mix, let’s face it, Cable is going to come out on top with this one. What might make this the most fun, however, is the vibe a clash between these two would have. Everything about Cable screams he was made in the ’90s and pairing him up against a monster icon from the roughly the same era would be fun to see.

5) Gwenpool

One of Marvel’s best comic relief characters currently, Gwenpool would be hilarious to see go against the Predator. After all, all of these fights don’t have to be serious. Hailing from the “Real World”, Gwen would have knowledge of the Predator films and could use that to her benefit to take on the movie monster. Throw in her supposed mutant reality warping abilities and it could throw off the Predator well. It would easily be the most unique fight of the bunch.

Who do you want to see the Predator fight in the Marvel Universe? Let us know your thoughts.