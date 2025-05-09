Star Wars: 5 Essential Obi-Wan Kenobi Comics To Read For Revenge of the Sith’s 20th Anniversary

Across the vast expanse of the Star Wars galaxy, few figures command the respect and admiration that Obi-Wan Kenobi does. From his early days as a Padawan learner under Qui-Gon Jinn to his later role as a wise mentor to both Anakin and Luke Skywalker, Obi-Wan’s journey is one of unwavering dedication to the Jedi Order and the principles of peace and justice. His story is woven throughout the Skywalker saga, marked by pivotal moments of bravery, sacrifice, and profound wisdom. Beyond the animated and live-action corner of the Star Wars universe, Obi-Wan has been further explored and enriched through various comic book series, offering deeper insights into his thoughts, his relationships, and the challenges he faced during different eras of his life.

These five comics provide Star Wars fans with a more nuanced understanding of the man behind the myth, revealing the complexities and enduring strength of one of the galaxy’s most beloved heroes.

5. Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022)

This five-issue miniseries, written by Christopher Cantwell, offers a poignant look into the twilight years of Obi-Wan Kenobi’s life on Tatooine. Through journal entries, the story weaves together Obi-Wan’s present solitude with reflections on key moments from his past. We see him grappling with the weight of his memories, his failures, and his enduring hope for the future of the galaxy, particularly for young Luke Skywalker. Cantwell masterfully portrays Obi-Wan’s internal struggles and his unwavering dedication to his duty, even in the face of loneliness and the ever-present threat of the Empire.

The story seamlessly transitions between Obi-Wan’s quiet observations of Luke and vivid flashbacks to his time as a Jedi Knight and General during the Clone Wars. These recollections feature familiar faces and explore pivotal events that shaped Obi-Wan’s character and his relationships with Anakin Skywalker, Padmé Amidala, and others. The series provides a deeper understanding of Obi-Wan’s mindset during his exile, highlighting his wisdom, his regrets, and the enduring strength of his connection to the Force. It’s a character-driven story that adds significant depth to a beloved figure in the Star Wars saga.

4. Star Wars: Obi-Wan & Anakin

Written by Charles Soule, this five-issue miniseries delves into a relatively unexplored period of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker’s relationship – the years between The Phantom Menace and Attack of the Clones. The story sees Obi-Wan and his young Padawan venturing to a remote, uncharted world where they become entangled in a local conflict. Soule expertly captures the dynamic between the wise, sometimes weary Master and his headstrong, powerful apprentice, showcasing both their burgeoning bond and the underlying tensions that would eventually lead to tragedy.

The storyline provides valuable insights into Anakin’s early struggles with his immense power and his frustrations with the Jedi Order’s restrictions. Obi-Wan, still relatively young himself, grapples with the challenges of guiding such a unique and complex student and maintaining his promise to Qui-Gon. The mission on the isolated planet tests their skills, their patience, and their understanding of each other, offering a compelling glimpse into the formative years of their relationship and foreshadowing the complexities that lay ahead. This series is essential reading for anyone wanting to understand the nuances of Obi-Wan and Anakin’s bond.

3. Star Wars (2015-2020)

While not solely focused on Obi-Wan, the flagship Star Wars title from Marvel, primarily written by Jason Aaron, and later by Kieron Gillen, features several story arcs where Obi-Wan plays a significant role. Set between A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back, these arcs often see Luke Skywalker seeking guidance and learning more about his father and the Jedi Order. Obi-Wan appears through Luke’s visions, journals, and holocrons, offering crucial insights and wisdom from beyond the grave.

These appearances provide further context to Obi-Wan’s character and his influence on Luke’s journey. The writers skillfully weave Obi-Wan’s past experiences and teachings into Luke’s present struggles against the Empire. While not a dedicated Obi-Wan series, his presence in these storylines is impactful and adds depth to the overall narrative of the Rebellion. Keep an eye out for story arcs that specifically feature Luke learning about his father’s past through Obi-Wan’s perspective for a richer Obi-Wan experience within this larger series.

2. Star Wars: Age of Republic – Obi-Wan Kenobi

Part of the Age of Republic one-shot series written by Jody Houser, this issue offers a focused character study of Obi-Wan Kenobi during the prequel era. The story delves into Obi-Wan’s thoughts and feelings as he grapples with the responsibilities of being a Jedi Master to the increasingly powerful and often troubled Anakin Skywalker. Houser beautifully portrays Obi-Wan’s patience, his wisdom, and his underlying concerns about his Padawan’s future and the potential darkness he senses within him.

This one-shot provides a more intimate look at Obi-Wan’s internal world, showcasing his dedication to the Jedi Order and his deep affection for Anakin, even amidst his worries. It highlights the challenges Obi-Wan faced in balancing his duties to the Jedi Council with his commitment to his Padawan. The issue serves as a poignant reminder of the complexities of their relationship and the burdens Obi-Wan carried as he tried to guide Anakin on the right path. It’s a concise yet insightful exploration of Obi-Wan’s character during a pivotal time in the Star Wars saga.

1. Star Wars: Darth Vader (2017-2018)

Similar to the main Star Wars title, Charles Soule’s Darth Vader series, set immediately after Revenge of the Sith, features Obi-Wan Kenobi in a significant, albeit indirect, way. Through Vader’s memories and his relentless pursuit of remnants of the Jedi, Obi-Wan’s influence and their past relationship are constantly present. While Obi-Wan is in hiding on Tatooine, his actions and the legacy he left behind shape Vader’s motivations and his understanding of the Jedi.

The series offers a fascinating perspective on how Vader views his former Master in the aftermath of their tragic duel on Mustafar. Obi-Wan serves as a constant reminder of Vader’s past life as Anakin Skywalker and the ideals he has seemingly abandoned. While Obi-Wan doesn’t directly appear in many issues, his presence is felt through Vader’s internal conflicts and his interactions with those who knew Obi-Wan. This series provides a darker, more complex understanding of the enduring impact of Obi-Wan Kenobi on the galaxy, even in his absence from the wider conflict.