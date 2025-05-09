8 Marvel Characters Who Desperately Deserve Their Own Series

The world needs heroes and Marvel Comics is teeming with them. Between print and digital releases, Marvel has provided opportunities for almost every character in the known multiverse to earn their own title, though many are released in limited editions and, to be candid, some story arcs miss their mark—call it timing. Possessed of a wealth of publication options including digital Infinity Comics and unlimited realities to draw from in the Marvel Multiverse, a villain in one dimension might be a hero in another and a seemingly inconsequential character on the periphery of an Avengers tale may merit their own saga—if the readers are eager for more. Let’s look at eight characters that deserve their own title, or maybe just a mini-series.

8. Tigra

Don’t call it a comeback, Tigra the were-tigress has clawed her way through a number of Marvel titles since the 1970s including Fantastic Four, Avengers, and Jed Mackay’s latest Moon Knight: Fist of Khonshu. Greer Nelson, the cat-like rogue with superhuman grace and agility has fought alongside Earth’s Mightiest Heroes yet writers have merely scratched the surface of the savagery that lies beneath her leonine poise.

Marvel’s brutal and intense line of Black, White, and Red/Black, White, and Blood titles featuring Wolverine, Deadpool, Elektra, and Star Wars’ Darths Maul and Vader, would be well-suited for a Tigra unleashed limited series. With the kids-gloves off in this unconstrained format—note the parental advisory—Tigra could really sink her teeth into the bad guys and cut to chase with her razor-sharp claws. Imagine a noir take on the slinky assassin with a cast of Hand operatives to carve up and a city of darkness to prowl. Tigra the tomcat has nine lives, let’s see this one on the printed page!

7. White Tiger

The crime-fighting vigilante, White Tiger has seen a resurgence popularity since the release of Daredevil: Born Again, season one on Disney+ and the stars are right for a new wielder of the Amulets of Power—or maybe three. The Amulets of Power are a trio of mystical statuettes that may be utilized individually to magnify the powers of the three or merged into one to summon the spirit of the White Tiger, granting the bearer supernatural martial-arts abilities.

Hector Ayala, his niece Angela del Toro, and sister Ava Ayala have all assumed and lost or relinquished the jade Amulets of Power and the time has come for a new bearer. Washington Heights in New York City is always in need of guardian angels and with three emissaries of Tiger-Spirit empowered with the occult artifacts, the Amulets of Power furnish Marvel with a triumvirate of heroes for the price of one.

6. Quake

Quake, the superhero spy with tectonic talents drawn forth by the Terrigen Mist, hasn’t been featured in a Marvel mag since 2020 Force Works from the same year but her appearance in the once-popular digital card-brawler, Marvel Snap brought her unrealized potential back into the spotlight. A hero waiting in the wings who’s spent most of her career serving in the ranks of B-List superhero squads like Secret Warriors, Daisy Johnson a.k.a. Quake is due for seismic reboot.

The Inhuman’s earth-shattering powers are best used in tandem with teammates that complement her skill set and in league with the forces of fire, air, and water, Quake and the Elementals makes for a formidable new quartet. With the aquatic prowess of Marrina Smallwood from Alpha Flight (or Namorita), the vulcanizing powers of Magma (or Firestar), and the aerokinesism of Sofia Mantega, the Wind Dancer now known as Renascence combined with the geomancy of Daisy Johnson, Quake and the Elementals could be a break-through title with broad appeal for fans of weather-witches, riot grrrls, and even the Water Tribe and the Fire Nation.

5. S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Helicarrier

The ranks of S.H.I.E.L.D. are stacked with luminaries like Nick Fury, Maria Hill, and Phil Coulson but these figureheads of the agency are only the tip of the iceberg of espionage crammed into the flying fortress, the Helicarrier. Below the strategic command center manned by the organization’s finest are the Lower Decks with a crew of slacker S.H.I.E.L.D. agents stuck in dead-end career trajectories, trying to scheme their way out of eternal orbit. The ship’s compliment of lowly ensigns, medical bay attendees, and sanitation workers heard the clarion call of law enforcement and live to regret it everyday, as the Helicarrier hover endless over a far more riveting world. If Star Trek can pull it off, just imagine the potential for situational comedy and high-altitude hi-jinx aboard the Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement and Logistics Division Helicarrier. And you never know if the NPCs are actually LMDs. The series writes itself.

4. Red Skull

Red Skull, perennial adversary of the star-spangled Avenger since his first appearance in Captain America Comics #1 in 1941, was trained to be protege of the infamous Adolph Hitler. Adopting the alias and baleful visage of the Red Skull, the villain grew in power until the even the Fuhrer himself came to fear him. And the rest in history.

But history often repeats itself and it might be fit to reboot a reviled villain that mused prophetically in Rick Remender’s nightmarish Uncanny Avengers, that “I awoke to an all-too-familiar world stage. In America, I saw the same embers that burned in Germany before the war. A frightened population of totem worshippers, living in decline, flinching at shadows—all looking hungrily for someone to blame.” Seems like now might be an interesting time to give Red Skull his own series

3. Zabu

Hey, if Jeff the Shark can do it, why not Marvel Comics’ prehistoric pussycat, Zabu? Raised in the Savage Land and long-time partner to Tarzan-twin, Ka-Zar, the saber-toothed cat is a cuddly killing machine that’s teamed up with Pet Avengers and starred in Marvel Meow for Infinity Comics. And now is the time for Zabu to paw his way out from Ka-Zar’s shadow as his smilodon sidekick and seize the acclaim the big cat deserves. In fact, Zabu is the eldest of the animal-companions in the pages of Marvel Comics, appearing in X-Men #10 and beating out lovable Lockjaw of the Inhumans debut in Fantastic Four #45 by a couple of months (way back in 1965).

How about, Pet Avengers: Civil War in which a schism over a draconian lease-law pits Lockjaw, Throg, and Bats the ghost pup against Zabu, Lockheed, and the ravens, Huggin and Munnin? An idealogical and territorial clash that engulfs all of the Savage Lands in monster hunting, pet battles, and flying fur. Don’t miss the next sensational issue: Enter Devil Dinosaur! ‘Nuff said.

2. Man-Thing

Working through the massive Marvel bestiary, the plant-based Man-Thing rises above the multitude of monsters for yet unharvested potential. Man-Thing first appeared in Astonishing Tales #12 in 1972 via a Ka-Zar and Zabu tale, “Terror in the Everglades” and its high time the shambling mound from the swamps brought the terror back. Pitch the Marvel Bullpen a horror story set in the not-too-distant future, after the obliteration of Krakoa the Living Island, in which a vengeful Man-Thing strikes back against humanity—and mutantkind—for its ceaseless environmental destruction. If “Whatever knows fear burns at the Man-Thing’s touch,” it’s time for Man-Thing to strike fear again.

1. Thing

With return of the Fantastic Four to the Silver Screen comes renewed enthusiasm for Aunt Petunia’s ever-loving blue-eyed nephew, Ben Grimm, the Thing of Marvel’s First Family. Comic fans can thank the cosmic rays that the orange rock-skinned brawler is back and what better way to declare “Clobberin’ Time” than to return to an old favorite, Marvel Two-In-One. Like Marvel Team-Up and Super-Villain Team-Up, Marvel Two-In-One is part of a long tradition of bringing superheroes, anti-heroes, and villains together to chronicle new exploits and adventures off the beaten path, and punch each other.

The Thing is an endearing and popular character that transcends his grotesque facade with a striking sense of decency and humanity—and he’s not afraid to tangle with the likes of the incredible Hulk. Marvel Two-In-One brought Project Pegasus in the Marvel Multiverse and partnered Thing with such obscure and intriguing characters as Doc Savage, Moondragon, Impossible Man, and a repentant Sandman. A new Marvel Two-In-One could provide a stage for fledgling, emerging, and established characters to weave new stories for the next generation of comic fans.

Every hero deserves a chance to prove themselves whether it be coming-out party for a new mutant, a second chance to redeem a wrong, or total reboot to revive a character relegated to the margins. What characters do you think deserve their own title? Let us know in the comments.