Invincible VS Confirms Battle Beast for Roster With New Trailer

The Invincible VS team has dropped a new trailer for one of the series’ strongest fighters: Battle Beast. Despite not being a main character in the series, Battle Beast is popular among fans for his tenacious fighting style and a sense of honor about fighting strong opponents. After dropping a trailer back in June, Invincible VS has been releasing additional character trailers for its roster, which now include Rex Splode, Atom Eve, Invincible, and more. Battle Beast is the 6th character to get a gameplay trailer.

Fans will want the portrayal of Battle Beast in Invincible VS to reflect his immense strength. Even at the beginning of Invincible, Battle Beast was more than a match for the Earth’s superheroes on his own. He also easily handled Season 1 Mark and showcased strength that outpaced the majority of viltrumites. Before the start of the series, he was said to have fought and barely lost to Thragg, one of the universe’s strongest beings. If Battle Beast isn’t overpowered in this game, some fans might feel that it is a disservice to his character.



“Finally! A worthy adversary,” said Battle Beast in the trailer.

The trailer opens to show a mace-wielding Battle Beast wailing on the game’s roster. As his mace connects with opponents, a shower of blood flies across the screen. Blood appears to be staining and dripping from Battle Beast at all times as he fights. The trailer shows off an impressive mix of wall, air, and ground combos that seem extremely punishing when an opponent slips up and makes a mistake. Battle Beast is shown activating a special move that throws his opponent in the air, crashing down hard while Battle Beast celebrates in the shower of blood.

Fan reactions to the trailer were generally positive about Battle Beast’s portrayal. Some were surprised that Battle Beast got revealed before other popular series characters like Omni-Man or Allen.

“That’s all i wanted to see, i don’t care about the rest of the roster anymore, my hunger for battle is satisfied,” wrote YouTube commenter ilikecats24-ct5nx.

Although the full scope of the game has yet to be revealed, Invincible VS appears to have many genre conventional features that cater more to a casual fighting game audience. Combos are easy to execute, and it seems simple to auto-combo an opponent without too much game knowledge.

According to fighting game player and content creator Justin Wong, who got a hands-on with an early build of the game, there are no motion inputs. This means players won’t have to memorize complicated combinations to perform the game’s attacks or learn to use inputs like quarter circles to pull off specials, making it ideal for players who just want to pick up and play.

“The movement of this game feels like it’s gotten a lot faster. When I played versus how I’m looking at it now, the speed has gone up at least two times,” said Wong while reviewing pre-alpha footage for the game in a YouTube video. “Overall, I think this game is really, really fun and really, really fast. I love the fact that you can keep the combo going.”

Invincible VS has no officially confirmed release date, but based on the trailer, the game is expected to come out sometime in 2026.