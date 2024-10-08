The Best Joker Comic Stories to Read After Seeing Folie à Deux

This past weekend brought the theatrical debut of Joker: Folie à Deux, a surprising and polarizing sequel to Warner Bros.' 2019 hit film Joker. The live-action film blends courtroom crime drama elements with musical numbers to continue the story of Arthur Fleck / Joker (Joaquin Phoenix) and the impact he has on Gotham City. While both Joker films have made headlines for taking a unique approach to the mythos of DC's comics, there are quite a few titles from the publisher's decades-spanning run that share a connective tissue with the films. These range from Joker solo stories, to standout moments he had in other characters' titles. So, what are some of the weirdest and best Joker stories you can dive into in the comics following Joker: Folie à Deux? Keep reading to check out our recommendations.

The Joker (1975) (Photo: DC) The Joker movies are far from the first time that DC has capitalized on the villain's popularity — in 1975, he made history for being the publisher's first villain to get his own solo book. The initial nine-issue run took the Clown Prince of Crime across the country, as he committed various crimes and escaped authorities while crossing paths with Lex Luthor, The Creeper, and Black Canary. A tenth issue, in which The Joker appeared to kill much of the Justice League, was left unpublished until 2019. While this first Joker comic has a much sunnier disposition than the Joker movies, there is a unique and unsettling darkness lurking underneath its surface.

"A Death in the Family" (Photo: DC) There are plenty of reasons why "A Death in the Family" remains an iconic part of Batman lore — the death of Jason Todd, and the way that readers voted about his fate, being chief among them. But the story arc across Batman #426-429 is also a stellar and chilling showcase of The Joker, culminating in him brutalizing Jason with a crowbar. The storyline is so iconic, it is even exploring a new alternate-universe history where Jason endured the opposite fate. It's the exact blend of gruesome and outlandish that Folie à Deux sets out to present on the big screen.

Arkham Asylum: A Serious House on Serious Earth (Photo: DC) The 1989 graphic novel Arkham Asylum: A Serious House on Serious Earth is largely known for is influence on the larger Batman mythos, including inspiring the Arkham video game series. Still, the story of Batman's dark descent through a riot at Arkham Asylum is definitive for a reason — including for its poignant and profound take on The Joker. If you left Folie à Deux wanting to explore the film's central location even more, there might not be a better place to start.

"Going Sane" (Photo: DC) Published across Batman: Legends of the Dark Knight in 1994, "Going Sane" recontextualizes The Joker in a subversive capacity not unlike the modern-day movies. This time around, the story arc explores The Joker at the apparent end of his evil career, as he retreats into civilian life after believing that he finally killed Batman. There is plenty of narrative symmetry between "Going Sane" and Arthur's descent in the Joker movies — and some clever plot points beyond that.

Joker (2008) (Photo: DC) 2008's Joker graphic novel has become one of the most popular and reprinted titles of the 21st century, even being an early entry in DC's popular new Compact Comics line. Its popularity, both as a standalone venture and as a prelude to the infamous Batman: Damned, is not entirely unjustified. The 128 pages provide a dark examination of why The Joker works in the modern era, with thematic touches that have definitely bled over into Phillips' Joker movies as well.