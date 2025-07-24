One of the X-Men Replaces Captain America to Lead the Avengers (And It’ll Surprise You)

There will soon come a time when Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are led by a member of the X-Men. The Avengers and X-Men are arguably Marvel’s two biggest franchises, so there are always comparisons between the groups. Fans are either pro-Avengers or pro-X-Men, and that’s just how it goes. There was the infamous Avengers vs. X-Men event that pitted the heroes against each other, but they’re on much friendlier terms now. But just because there’s been fraternizing between the two groups doesn’t mean it’s not a surprise to find out an X-Man is taking on a leadership role on the Avengers.

The Marvel Comics: X-Men panel at San Diego Comic-Con this afternoon delivered the covers and solicits for November’s Age of Revelation comics. Age of Revelation takes over the X-Men line with all-new titles, which take place in an alternate future where Apocalypse’s heir, Doug Ramsey aka Revelation, has created a mutant utopia on Earth. One of the new comics is X-Vengers by writer Jason Loo and artist Sergio Davila. It finds Dani Moonstar leading a new team of Avengers (Hawkeye, Vision, Water Widow, Shang-Chi, Variable Man, and Cannonball). These Avengers appear to have been turned into mutants, and the cover for the second issue features Dani Moonstar wielding Captain America’s shield to cement her leadership.

Dani Moonstar is a former New Mutant who has grown up to forge her own path in the Marvel Universe. She was also previously a member of the Fearless Defenders, a team primarily made up of female heroes. Dani will use those experiences to protect the Revelation Territories in X-Vengers #2. The cover by Mike McKone features Dani Moonstar holding Captain America’s shield up high in a memorial for fallen Avengers. We see names memorializing US Agent, Jack of Hearts, Stingray, Moon Knight, Darkhawk, Wonder Man, Scarlet Witch, Steve Rogers, and Hercules, just to name a few.

image credit: marvel comics

X-VENGERS #2

Written by JASON LOO

Art by SERGIO DÁVILA

Cover by MIKE MCKONE

MOONSTAR ASSEMBLES WHAT’S LEFT OF THE AVENGERS!

X YEARS LATER, the Revelation Territories are under grave danger from the Technarchy! Can Moonstar and the X-Vengers save this mutant paradise? And why does Revelation not want them to?!

The X-Men Are Building Their Own Avengers Team

This wouldn’t be the first time someone has taken Steve Rogers’ place as Captain America. However, it’s usually someone with ties to Captain America, like Bucky Barnes or Sam Wilson. Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson even headlined Captain America: Brave New World. But this is the first time that one of the X-Men is the person stepping into the Captain America mantle.

x-vengers #1 cover

Beast was the first X-Man to join the Avengers, forming a fan-favorite friendship with Wonder Man. Since then, we’ve had X-Men like Wolverine, Rogue, and Storm on the Avengers. Storm recently replaced Thor as the Avengers’ resident Thunder God, and Rogue was a leader on the Uncanny Avengers, which was the Avengers Unity Squad that was formed to show a united front between Avengers and X-Men following Avengers vs. X-Men. But none of them had an X-Man serving as Captain America. It will be interesting to see how the readers take to this development, whether they are in favor of it or not.

