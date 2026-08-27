Cassie Goes From Hello Horror to Her Own One-Shot In New First Look From BOOM! Studios [EXCLUSIVE]

As one of entertainment’s most fascinating genres, horror has been having a bit of a moment as of late. On the movie side of things, films like Obsession and Backrooms have sparked a new wave of interest in all things chilling, thrilling, and even downright scary. The same can be said on the comics side of things as well with horror comics making a comeback in a big way. For BOOM! Studios, that has come in the form of their critically acclaimed horror anthology, Hello Darkness. Since its debut in 2024, the series has served up terrifying tales from some of comics best creators and now, one of those tales is being collected in its very own book — and we have the first look.

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Hitting shops on October 14th (just in time for Halloween) is Cassie #1. Written by Sam Humphries with art by Eleonora Carlini, the story originally appeared across three issues of Hello Darkness (Hello Darkness #18-#20) but now instead of having to look to three issues for the full, devilish tale, they have to go to just one 40-page special one-shot. Preorders for the issue are due August 31st.

Sports Can Be Hell — Seriously — in Cassie

In Cassie #1, Hell takes home-field advantage as Cassie and her team take to the plate in a thrilling one-shot from everyone’s favorite horror anthology! From the pages of Hello Darkness, Cassie has been collected into one bloodsport-filled special for the first time! This campy sports horror romp follows Cassie and her rowdy baseball team as the game takes a demonic turn, leveling the playing field into hellish new depths. Straight from the brilliant mind of Sam Humprhies with bold and expressive art from Eleonora Carlini, this demonically sporty slasher is sure to delight all of your most evil impulses.

While our exclusive first look doesn’t get too bloody or terrifying, it’s still really cool to get a glimpse of what you can expect in the issue. We get some individual looks at designs for the characters in the story — including some decidedly demonic turns. We also get a look at the game itself before things get too dark as well as the covers and variant covers from Carlini, Evangeline Gallagher, and Paulina Ganucheau.

October Will Be a Big Month for Horror For BOOM! Studios

While Cassie #1 kicks off a horror-packed month for BOOM! Studios, it’s not the only chilling title fans can look forward to. Hello Halloween #2 arrives on October 48. The second annual Halloween special issue features stories from Len Gog, Jeffrey Brown, Lauren Assour, Christof Bogacs, and Robert Hack and goes on Sale October 21st. There’s also a new issue of Hello Darkness. Hello Darkness #26 hits stores on October 28th and features stories from Tini Howard, Mark Bouchard, Jordan Alsaqa, Liam Johnson, and Robert Hack.

Cassie #1 goes on sale October 14th from BOOM! Studios. Final order cutoff is August 31st.