Backrooms is Still a Top 10 Box Office Hit, But it’s Already Coming to Digital This Week

After huge success in theaters, Kane Parsons’ Backrooms is bringing its unique vision of surreal, inescapable liminal horror to home audiences sooner than expected. Inspired by creepypasta, born of a YouTube series Parsons started when he was a teenager, Backrooms has been a remarkable success even in the midst of several high-performing horror releases. The property started its life as a spooky invocation of indoor-kid solitude and alienation. A quick release for home audiences suits the film’s style of scares.

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Per Deadline, Backrooms will be available for home digital purchase and rental on July 14. At first, it might seem strange for a project as successful as Backrooms to have such a prompt home-video turnaround, but it’s expected to have equal or greater success among home viewers. After all, Backrooms is all about turning prosaic modern interiors terrifying. It’s a lock for intense solo viewing and home horror marathons.

Backrooms Shocked Critics and Journalists, But Not Fans

It’s not quite fair to say Backrooms came from nowhere. The original story has been popular among creepypasta fans since its publication in 2019. Parsons’ YouTube adaptation had millions of views long before anyone in Hollywood said “Backrooms” and “movie” in the same sentence. The property also inspired several Backrooms-adjacent video games before it hit the big screen.

At the same time, the film’s success has been remarkable. Backrooms broke genre conventions and shattered more nominally mainstream success stories, outperforming critical darlings Everything Everywhere All at Once and Marty Supreme to become the most successful release ever for movie studio A24. Bringing in better than $360 million worldwide on a $10 million budget, Backrooms joins fellow indie horror standout Obsession, Backrooms seems in setting a new potential paradigm for low-budget success.

The Future of Backrooms Includes Sequel Talk and New Projects for Parsons

Image Courtesy of A24

Both Kane Parsons and other filmmakers have been quick to follow up Backrooms‘ startling success. Parsons has already pitched a film adapting legendary puzzle game Portal, which draws on similar liminal vibes that lean less horrifying (albeit plenty horrifying in places!) than humorous. Portal seems like a dream project for Parsons, who has brought it up in multiple interviews. Naturally, there’s also talk of a sequel. “[Sequels are] more than an option. It’s been the intention since 2022,” Parsons told Polygon. Low budget, a flexible aesthetic, and vast lore make the Backrooms an ideal setting for further exploration.

Other directors are hunting the next potential hot creepypasta property. Zach Cregger of Weapons is already slated to direct a take on looming “it’s behind me, isn’t it?” horror Siren Head. Producers and writers worldwide are no doubt scouring Reddit and the far corners of YouTube for more. It remains to be seen if anyone can repeat Backrooms‘ success, but the film’s performance to date certainly makes it possible.

Are you excited for a Backrooms sequel? What 2010s-vintage creepypasta deserves a big-screen release? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now at the ComicBook Forum!