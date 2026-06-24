Celebrate Marvel’s Furry Fury Favorite With a First Look at Rocket Raccoon: Rocket Rewind #1 (EXCLUSIVE)

Believe it or not, one of Marvel’s most beloved characters, Rocket Raccoon, is turning 50 this year. Created by Bill Mantilo and Keith Giffen, Rocket made his debut in Marvel Preview #7 in July 1976 and while it would take some time for him to become the popular figure he is today (we have his appearance in the MCU’s Guardians of the Galaxy to thank, in part, for that), the intelligent anthropomorphic raccoon who just so happens to be an expert marksman, weapon specialist, master tactician, and more is now a fan favorite—so much so that Marvel is celebrating his big anniversary with a special one-shot this July and ComicBook has an exclusive first look.

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Arriving in comic shops on July 29th is Rocket Raccoon: Rocket Rewind #1. The one-shot features new stories from fan-favorite creators including J.M DeMatteis, Christos Gage, MacKenzie Cadenhead, Shawn McManus, Todd Nauck, and Enid Balam. It also wouldn’t be a proper celebration of furry fury without a classic tale from Mantlo and Giffen—and it’s one that newer fans might be surprised by.

“Fans of Rocket Raccoon are going to love this special featuring all-new stories that span through his bold, adventurous, and sassy career,” editor Mark Pannicia said. “I’m excited to include the first appearance of Rocky Raccoon. That’s right, old bean, in that story by legendary comic creators Bill Mantlo and Keith Givven, Rocket went by Rocky and inexplicably had a British accent. Wild and fun stuff.”

Wait, Rocket Had a British Accent? There’s a Reason For That

J.M. DeMatteis and Shawn McManus Christos Gage and Todd Nauck Christos Gage and Todd Nauck MacKenzie Cadenhead and Enid Balám

If you’re not up to speed on your Rocket Raccoon history, here’s what you need to know before his anniversary special. Rocket was actually inspired by the 1968 Beatles song “Rocky Raccoon” which is where the character initially got the Rocky name and the British of it all. It wouldn’t be for six more years until his next appearance in The Incredible Hulk #271 where it’s revealed that “Rocky” is actually short for “Rocket” and the character is more fully fleshed out. The more you know!

As for Rocket Raccoon: Rocket Rewind #1, here’s what you need to know about the upcoming special. Readers are invited to follow the heavily armed rapscallion as he blazes new trails in locations both new and familiar across the following stories:

Rocket Raccoon encounters a mysterious galactic book collector before coming face-to-face with the one-and-only Rocky Raccoon (wait, what?!) in a brain-bending tale from writer J.M.DeMatteisand artist Shawn McManus.

In “BoomShakaLaka,” MacKenzie Cadenhead and Enid Balám take Rocket to a paradise planet full of good vibes and an immensely powerful artifact that’s just begging to be stolen by a cybernetically enhanced creature with a bad attitude. Know anybody like that?

Christos GageandTodd Nauckset out to prove that size does matter in “The Fight in the Raccoon,” featuring an odd-couple team up of Hank Pym and Rocket as they fight back a massive invasion force in Sub-Atomica!

Plus, the original debut of Rocket by Bill Mantlo and Keith Giffen!

Rocket Raccoon: Rocket Rewind #1 goes on sale July 29th from Marvel Comics.

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