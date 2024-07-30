SDCC 2024: Dogpool From Deadpool & Wolverine Gets His Own Marvel Comic

Marvel Comics is putting the spotlight on everyone’s favorite four-legged companion from Deadpool & Wolverine. There were so many surprise cameos and guest stars in Deadpool’s Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, that it can be hard to pick one standout performance. However, one of the Deadpool & Wolverine breakout stars that fans learned about before the film’s release was Dogpool. The canine variant of Wade Wilson got plenty of laughs from the audience, and now readers will get to follow more of Dogpool’s adventures in his own comic book that was announced at San Diego Comic-Con.

Dogpool Infinity Comic was announced at Marvel’s Next Big Thing Panel at SDCC Friday afternoon. The Infinity Comic is available now on Marvel Unlimited and is written by Mackenzie Cadenhead with art by Enid Balám. Dogpool Infinity Comic will team Dogpool up with Catpool and Mousepool on Old MacDeadpool’s Farm for some furry adventures. Dogpool is a member of the Deadpool Corps, which had a pretty hilarious introduction in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Cover of Dogpool Infinity Comic

How Dogpool factors into Deadpool & Wolverine

“It’s love at first sight,” Ryan Reynolds told Empire when discussing Dogpool. “He loves Dogpool.” He then talked about how Dogpool, whose real name is Peggy, won the Ugliest Dog award in Britain. “Her real name is Peggy, and she won the award for Britain’s Ugliest Dog,” Reynolds said. “The reason why I was a huge proponent for her was because she feels like the animal manifestation of Wade Wilson.”

Deadpool and Wolverine are the headliners of a movie titled Deadpool & Wolverine, but according to Ryan Reynolds, Dogpool’s role grew unexpectedly during the writing process. “It was, just like many things during the writing process, a tiny little afterthought, and it grew,” he explained. “It was one of those things where you just keep listening to the movie, and Dogpool became a staple.”

Reynolds then joked about how and where Dogpool might relieve itself. “Dogpool’s a Pool, so probably has some moral flexibility about where she wees and poops,” Reynolds said.

What is Deadpool & Wolverine about?

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine was released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.