SDCC 2024: DC Announces New JSA Series From Jeff Lemire

Jeff Lemire is having a pretty good weekend at San Diego Comic-Con. Friday, it was revealed the writer is returning to DC later this year on Absolute Flash, a new series he’s making with artist Nick Robles. The series is part of DC’s new Absolute Universe, the publisher’s take on Marvel’s Ultimate Universe. Saturday, it was revealed Lemire’s also writing a different series in DC’s primary continuity: Justice Society of America. In teaser art released for the series, characters from both the JSA and Infinity Inc. can be seen, teasing the title’s wide ensemble. The series is being drawn of Diego Orlotegui.

“In addition to Absolute Flash I’m also writing my all-time favourite superheroes…THE JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA,” Lemire teased in his e-mail newsletter shortly after the news surfaced. He went on to reveal he’s drawing connecting variants for Justice Society of America #1 and #2.

What’s DC’s Absolute Universe?

DC’s Absolute Universe is created by some mystical trickery by Darkseid, and will feature stories by some of the biggest names in comics according world architect Scott Snyder.

“What we came up with, along with a bunch of great creators — Mark Waid and everybody else working on the lead up to it — is that, during the events of AP, unbeknownst to the superheroes, Darkseid starts to realize that something has always been missing,” Snyder said earlier this month. “He senses something in a special moment during Absolute Power that we don’t want to spoil. He senses something has changed, and once he realizes this, it sets him off on a quest that’s going to bring him into direct conflict with this new Justice League that Superman is setting up — this more robust Justice League. The collision between those two forces will reshape the DC cosmology.”

The launch of all things Absolute is part of a wider DC All-In initiative, the publisher’s biggest soft relaunch since 2011’s New 52. While the New 52 reset all titles, All-In will see some ongoing stories continue while launching new tales in the primary continuity in addition to alternate-reality Absolute books.