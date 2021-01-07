ComicBook Nation Comics Pull List: Future State Launch

✖

A new ComicBook Nation, the official podcast of ComicBook.com, is almost upon us, and with the launch of DC's Future State, we've got plenty to talk about. We want to include you in the conversation though, so ahead of the show's stream on Twitch tomorrow I'm breaking down all of the comics we're going to talk about so you can read up and share your opinions with us during the show! With Future State being so all-encompassing, we've got a lot to talk about, and while we won't be covering everything here are the books we will be diving into and a few books that we will cover briefly during the show.

Three books will make up our deep-dive discussion, which is a thorough breakdown of the issues that resonated with us the most during the week and the bigger questions we have after reading them. This week's books include Future State: Wonder Woman #1, Future State: The Next Batman #1, and Future State: Harley Quinn #1, and there will be plenty to talk about in just those three books alone.

Next up we'll briefly touch on the other Future State books, including Future State: Superman of Metropolis, Future State: Swamp Thing, and Future State: The Flash, so feel free to read those if you've got time. You can also find full reviews for each of these books from the CB Team right here.

Deep Dive:

Future State: The Next Batman #1

Bruce Wayne is no longer Batman, and in his place is the estranged son of the Fox family, Tim Fox. Many have anticipated John Ridley's take on Batman, as he looks to explore Fox's relationship with his family and what led him to become the new Dark Knight as well as a Gotham under martial law after being secured by a private military force, The Magistrate.

Creative Team: Paul Jenkins, Ken Kristensen, John Ridley, Brandon Thomas, Nick Derington, Jack Herbert, Sumit Kumar, Jordie Bellaire, Tamra Bonvillain, Gabe Eltaeb, Raul Fernandez, Travel Foreman, Clayton Cowles, Steve Wands, and Rob Leigh

Future State: Harley Quinn #1

The Magistrate aren't just gunning for heroes in Gotham, and Harley Quinn learns this the hard way. Stephanie Phillips gets to highlight the thoughtful and strategic side of Harley in this new series, and when paired with the gorgeous visuals, this new take is definitely worth discussing.

Creative Team: Stephanie Phillips, Simone Di Meo, Tamra Bonvillain, and ALW's Troy Peteri.

Future State: Wonder Woman #1

After the fallout from Death Metal, there is a new Wonder Woman in town, and she's already making a fantastic impression. Yara Flor has all the makings of the next breakout star for DC, but how do we feel about this big first issue? You'll have to wait and see.

Creative Team: Joelle Jones, Jordie Bellaire, and Clayton Cowles.

Optional Reads:

Future State: Superman of Metropolis

Creative Team: Sean Lewis, John Timms, Gabe Eltaeb, and Dave Sharpe.

Future State: Swamp Thing

Creative Team: Ram V, Mike Perkins, June Chung, and Aditya Bidikar.

Future State: The Flash

Creative Team: Brandon Vietti, Dale Eaglesham, Mike Atiyeh, and Steve Wands.

As for Dark Nights: Death Metal, which kicked off this whole Future State event in the first place, we won't be diving too deep into it, because honestly, that would be an entire podcast in itself. That said, you can find out everything you need to know about what happened in the articles below.

How Dark Nights Led to Future State

Wonder Woman's Fate

Batman Who Laughs' Fate

We'll also be talking to Death Metal writer Scott Snyder soon, so if you've got questions about the big finale let us know!

If you're unfamiliar with ComicBook Nation, it's the go-to podcast for all things geek, as Kofi Outlaw, Matthew Aguilar, and Janell Wheeler tackle the breaking Movie, Gaming, and TV news of the week and dive into the week's biggest comics, and yes, sometimes we even sing a little bit (Kofi has a wonderful singing voice if you must know).

You can check out the stream at 11 AM CST on Twitch tomorrow to join in on all the comics discussion. You can also catch the episode on Spotify, Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, or your podcast platform of choice. You can also always talk comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!