Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Eminem, Spider-Man, and... Nudity?!

It's always fun to feature various books on our Top Ten! This week, rare variants take the spotlight. Rumors that have bubbled beneath the surface propel under the radar Daredevil and X-Men keys into the forefront. The Sentry pops up from "The Void" as another MCU rumor, along with the sad news of a Hollywood icon who is no longer with us. Lobo is still sticking around, although he's pushed down the list by two legendary Rap icons who made their way onto Deadpool and Spider-Man covers. And who could forget our first nude entry on this list? Peep this crazy list and more on this week's Top Ten!

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the weekly top trending comics. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS trending in the aftermarket. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

(Photo: CovrPrice)

#1: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1 – SALVADOR LARROCA – HUSTL. – EMINEM (LIMITED 5000) | MARVEL | 2022 | With a print run of 5,000, many assumed it would be a more accessible book to get their hands on. Boy, were they wrong. Only available on Eminem.com, this book sold out incredibly quickly as fans from multiple communities vied to attain a copy. The aftermarket was flush with them almost immediately, with prices skyrocketing due to the nature of the book. Come on. It features Eminem in a rap battle with Spider-Man! Who wouldn't want a copy? Considering Eminem is an icon that damn near rivals Spider-Man, it's easy to see why people opened their wallets. Not to mention Em himself claims he is a Spider-Man fan, placing him in his own Top 5. Unfortunately for most, this book quickly grew out of reach. We tracked a massive 368 copies sold, with a high sale of $240 for a raw copy with an FMV of $187.

#2: EVE #1 – CVR A ANINDITO | BOOM! | 2021 | A recent tweet to EVE writer Victor LaValle asked, "is it true Eve from @boomstudios has or is getting optioned?" Victor responded, "It is true. There's an amazing team working hard to make it a reality." While this is some confirmation, it still needs to be made official. We tracked it at a high sale of $90 for a CGC 9.8 copy and an NM FMV of $13.

#3: POP KILL #1 – 2ND PRINT – PAPERFILMS – ADAM HUGHES – NUDE (LIMITED 1000) | PAPERFILMS | 2020 | This is the first time a book on our Top 10 trended due to nudity and featured an adult/censored cover. But as the saying goes, sex sells. Pop Kill has numerous censored covers across its four issues, with this being the first to hit our list. It is also the nude version of Adam Hughes' "clothed" cover for issue #4, which was only available on Kickstarter with a limited run of 270 copies. That "clothed" cover is now VERY expensive, trending at an NM FMV of $859 and $1,900 in a 9.8. With such high value, this nude version had fans racing to buy on copy on Jimmy Palmiotti and Amanda Conner's Paperfilms website. It instantly sold out, with at least 18 buyers flipping their copies at a profit. We tracked it at a high sale of $325 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $260.

#4: ASTONISHING X-MEN #9 | MARVEL | 2005 | During the announcement video declaring Hugh Jackman will be returning as Wolverine, Reynolds was reading a comic. Fans began speculating this was a small nod to the possible female villain in the film. This book features Danger, the sentient human form of the X-Men's Danger Room, and a potential Deadpool 3 villain. We tracked it at a high sale of $15 for a raw copy and a VF FMV of $8.

#5: DEADPOOL #1 – KEN LASHLEY – THE HAUL – NOTORIOUS B.I.G. | MARVEL | 2022 | As we previously noted, this is the first appearance of Notorious B.I.G. on a Marvel cover. With a 3000 print run, it took a while to sell out until it eventually did last week. We anticipated a severe drop in price as buyers received their copies. But then the super hot Spider-Man Eminem book came along and let this variant drift in its market boost wake with a huge boost in sales and price. We tracked it at a high sale of $181 for a raw copy. The current NM FMV is $144.

#6: THE OMEGA MEN #3 | DC | 1983 | Lobo is proving to be quite the mainstay on our Top Ten! With numerous teases from James Gunn and the fawning over Lobo from Jason Mamoa, it's safe to say Lobo has a few influential fans over at DC. We tracked it at a high sale of $390 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $78.

#7: THE SENTRY #1 | MARVEL | 2000 | One rumor recently circulated that the Sentry will be the main antagonist in the in-development THUNDERBOLTS film. The rumor was specifically sparked by an unconfirmed Marvel casting request for an "Evil Superman" type. We tracked it at a high sale of $350 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $115.

#8: SABAN'S MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #2 | HAMILTON COMICS | 1995 | Jason David Frank, or, as many knew him, Tommy the Green Ranger, recently passed away. People deal with tragedy in different ways, and some opted to pick up the first appearance of the Green Ranger in comics to celebrate the beloved Ranger. RIP JDF. We tracked it at a high sale of $41 for a CGC 8.5 copy and a raw VF FMV of $8. If you or someone you know is struggling, reach out. Dial 988 or visit 988lifeline.org to speak with someone who can help.

#9: DAREDEVIL #58 | MARVEL | 2004 | This book features the first appearance of Angela Del Toro, the fourth White Tiger (not in costume), as well as the modern depiction of the Night Nurse. Fans have been speculating who Jenna Ortega will be playing in the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again series debuting on Disney+. Many believe it could be this version of the White Tiger. However, there is no concrete evidence as of yet. We tracked it at a high sale of $382 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw FN FMV of $6.

#10: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #4 – HUMBERTO RAMOS – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2014 | The market moves quickly, and the first appearance of Silk has dropped slightly as other news takes the spotlight. Outside of a showrunner in Angela Kang and its debut on MGM+ (formerly Epix), fans are in the dark for now. We tracked it at a high sale of $249 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $119.

