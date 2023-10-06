Dark Horse Reveals First Look Preview of Operation Sunshine from Last Podcast on the Left Creators (Exclusive)

New York Times bestsellers and fan favorite hosts of The Last Podcast on the Left are teaming up with Dark Horse Comics for an all-new horror series, and we've got an exclusive first look preview right here! The new series is titled Operation Sunshine, and the series is written by The Last Podcast on the Left hosts Henry Zebrowski and Marcus Parks, with artwork by David Rubin (Black Hammer), colors by K.J. Diaz (The Ones), and lettering by Ferran Delgado. You can check out a first look preview of the humerous vampire horror series on the next slide, and you can check out some of the gorgeous covers there as well.

The main cover was created by Rubin, and the debut will also feature covers by David Aja, Malachi Ward, and Kelley Jones. The series follows sevearl young alienated vampires known as bugs as they attempt to turn themselves back into humans. To do that they must steal something from the ancient vampires who are hatching their own grand plans, and that's before a host of elite vampire slayers step into the fray. You can find the official descriptoin for Operation Sunshine below.

"A group of young, alienated vampires known as "bugs" plot to steal a magical object from ancient monstrous vampires to turn themselves back to human. Along the way they uncover a sprawling monster underground, a top-secret plot run by the elder creatures, elite militant vampire slayers, and madness beyond imagining blocking their path to humanity."

Writers: Henry Zebrowski, Marcus Parks

Artist: David Rubin

Colorist: K.J. Diaz

Letterer: Ferran Delgato

Cover artist: David Rubin

Cover B: David Aja

Cover C: Malachi Ward

Cover D: Kelley Jones

Operation Sunshine #1 hits comic stores on October 11th, and you can find the full preview on the next slide.