Dark Horse Reveals First Look Preview of Prism Stalker Sequel The Weeping Star (Exclusive)

Vep îs back in action in the much-anticipated sequel to Sloane Leong's Prism Stalker, and now we've got your exclusive first look at the Dark Horse graphic novel The Weeping Star right here. As you can see on the next slide, Vep is fully focused on finishing up their combat training outside of the continually evolving city of Elefstris. It's a relatively straightforward mission of loading cargo and getting back to the city, but with a place as unpredictable to navigate and a team that isn't exactly getting along, you can see where things might go awry. You can find the full preview of Prism Stalker: The Weeping Star on the next slide.

The official description for Prism Stalker: The Weeping Star reads, "The follow up to the hit series Prism Stalker! The planet Eriatarka grows more inhospitable as it's colonization at the hand of the Chorus continues.

Vep and her fellow students are reaching the end of their basic combat training in the pneumatic arts and begin to exercise their abilities outside the colony-city of Elefstris. Their objective: subdue the unruly planet bent on scouring the Chorus' presence from its surface. But what exactly are they subjugating? And what will the cost of conquering be?

Prism Stalker: The Weeping Star is slated to hit stores this August, and will retail for $24.99.