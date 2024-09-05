Dark Horse Reveals Moonshadow: The Definitive Edition—Expanded First Look (Exclusive)

Dark Horse Comics has just revealed the definitive edition of the stunning graphic novel known as Moonshadow, and we've got your exclusive first look! Moonshadow: The Definitive Edition-Expanded presents all twelve issues of the watercolor stunner by writer J.M. DeMatteis (The Girl in the Bay, Spider-Man, Brooklyn Dreams), artist Jon J Muth (M, Silver Surfer, The Mystery Play, The Seventh Voyager), and letterer Kevin Nowlan (Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps, Doctor Strange) in a new softcover edition and features a newly painted cover by Muth as well, and you can check out the new cover in the image below.

Truly Expanded

In addition to the new cover, Moonshadow: The Definitive Edition-Expanded will live up to its name by including concept art, early notes from the creative team, and script pages from DeMatteis on top of the core 12 issues and the original covers. Fans will also find the illustrated novella Farewell Moonshadow included as well, bringing the entire Moonshadow experience into one impressive volume.

What Is Moonshadow?

DeMatteis calls Moonshadow "Dickens' David Copperfield meets Siddhartha in space." The Eisner Award-nominated definitive edition does not disappoint. An unreliable, romantic narrator takes audiences on a coming-of-age journey that is literally out of this world. Interplanetary, mixed-species, Moonshadow recounts his strange birth, his escape from a deep-space zoo, and his struggles to survive in a war-torn universe.

This "fairytale for adults" lives in a space that is both intrinsically introspective of life under the microscope and the fantastical universal truth that life, with all its absurdity and terrors, can be resonant with awe, wonder, and genuine beauty. Satirical, whimsical, and thoughtful, Moonshadow will continue to provoke a love of comics in new and returning readers.

Moonshadow: The Definitive Edition-Expanded will be presented in trade paperback for the first time with this release, and will include 528 pages and retail for $29.99. It will arrive in bookstores on May 6th, 2025, and will comic shops the following day on May 7th, 2025. Moonshadow: The Definitive Edition-Expanded can be pre-ordered now at your local comic store, bookstores, Amazon, TFAW, and Barnes and Noble.

Are you excited for Moonshadow: The Definitive Edition-Expanded? You can talk all things comics and graphic novels with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!