Darkwing Duck Debuts a Daring Set of Covers for New Dynamite Series

The Terror that Flaps in the Night is making a comeback at Dynamite Entertainment. The publisher shocked the comic book world at San Diego Comic-Con with the announcement that new series for Disney's Darkwing Duck and Gargoyles were on the way. While fans wait for word regarding the creative team on Darkwing Duck, a group of talented artists are putting their skills to work on a set of covers for the book. Names such as David Nakayama, Mirka Andolfo, Lesley "Leirix" Li, Trish Forstner, Jacob Edgar, and Carlo Lauro are illustrating the debonair Drake Mallard, in a preview of what's to be expected when Darkwing Duck debuts in early 2023.

Most of the covers find Darkwing Duck solo as he perches on skyscraper ledges and rides his purple motorbike. However, he is also joined by his trusty sidekick Launchpad McQuack, Morgana Macawber, and the villain Megavolt. In addition to all-new original tales, Darkwing Duck's classic adventures will be reprinted as well in facsimile editions and graphic novels. The hard-to-find 1991 limited series released by Disney Comics with contributions by John Blair Moore and others will soon be accessible again to fans and collectors of classic Disney comics.

Who Is Disney's Darkwing Duck?

Darkwing Duck is part of Disney's beloved wider Donald Duck library and first debuted as a hit animated television show in 1991. Across 91 episodes, fans young and old were delighted by the adventures of Drake Mallard and his titular superhero identity. Along with fan-favorite comic books, a series of video games and merchandise accompanied the show.

The character was largely absent from pop culture for years, although in addition to the Boom! Studios comics a few years back, he also appeared on the rebooted DuckTales a few times. In late 2020, news surfaced Disney is currently developing a new Darkwing Duck reboot for Disney+. The reboot of the classic '90s hit was met with a divisive crowd on social media, with people split for a variety of reasons. In the initial announcement, it was revealed Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are two of the executive producers on the series, two Hollywood mainstays behind hard-R projects like This Is The End, Superbad, The Boys, and Pineapple Express amongst others.

You can find the six covers for Darkwing Duck below, along with information on each artist. Stay tuned as more information on Dynamite's new Darkwing Duck series is announced.