DC Teases a Major Change for the Green Lantern Corps

The Green Lantern Corps are set to have an interesting next few years, between the group’s various appearances in comics, and the forthcoming Lanterns HBO series as part of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC Universe. As a recent announcement reveals, the team will soon have a new crucible to endure in the comics. On Friday, as part of DC’s October 2024 solicitations, the publisher announced Green Lantern Civil Corps Special #1, a new one-shot that will be released on Wednesday, October 9th. The special is co-written by Green Lantern writer Jeremy Adams and Green Lantern: War Journal writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson, with art by Salvador Larroca.

As the synopsis for Green Lantern Civil Corps Special #1 suggests, the one-shot will be presenting a new cosmic challenge for the various members of the Green Lantern Corps, with the cover suggesting roles for Hal Jordan, John Stewart, Kilowog, Jo Mullein, and Jessica Cruz.

What Is Green Lantern Civil Corps Special #1 About?

Lord Premier Thaaros sends a surprising foe to retrieve the Dark Star Ring from John Stewart, which leads to a desperate plan to expose the United Planets as a force of evil. Allies and enemies will join this special issue to launch the Green Lanterns in a direction that will change the DC cosmos forever!

What Is the Green Lantern TV Show About?

Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland. The roles of Hal and John have yet to be cast at this time.

“We’re thrilled to bring this seminal DC title to HBO with Chris, Damon and Tom at the helm,” Gunn and Safran said in a statement. “John Stewart and Hal Jordan are two of DC’s most compelling characters, and LANTERNS brings them to life in an original detective story that is a foundational part of the unified DCU we’re launching next summer with Superman.”

As mentioned above, Green Lantern Civil Corps Special #1 will be available wherever comics are sold on Wednesday, October 9th.