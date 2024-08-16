DC McFarlane Collector Pre-Orders: Dark Knight Batman, Huntress, Green Lantern

McFarlane Collector Wave 7 Figures

This is going to be an exciting week for DC Multiverse McFarlane Toys collectors. First up, the Batman Forever Batmobile vehicle will launch on August 15, and that will be followed by a new wave of figures in the McFarlane Collector lineup on August 16th. The Collector wave will include a battle-damaged Batman (The Dark Knight Returns), Huntress (The New 52) and a Green Lantern (Green Lantern Corps) with interchangeable head sculpts for Tomar-Re and Abin Sur.

Pre-orders for these figures will go live here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $59+) starting at 9am PT / 12pm ET on August 16th (we expect that a case option will be available for collectors). Direct links for EE and Amazon will be added to the list below after the launch. UPDATE: The figures are live! Direct links added.

