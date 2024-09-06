DC Reveals Extensive First Look Preview of All In Special

DC will leap into a bold new era starting with the All In Special #1, and now DC has revealed the most extensive preview of the anticipated issue to date. As you can see on the next slide, the special flip book-style issue will launch with a set of stunning covers from an all-star team of artists and colorists, and that's on top of the two different stories from either side of the book that will then converge and set the stage for the main universe and the Absolute universe. You can get a better sense of both stories in the preview as well, with one side from the points of view of Superman and the League and the other from Darkseid's. The issue will hit stores on October 2nd, and you can check out the full preview on the next slide.

What Is The All In Special?

(Photo: DC)

"This can't-miss, flipbook style one-shot follows DC's blockbuster Absolute Power, and sets a bold new direction for the DC Universe! Overcoming the Trinity of Evil, the Super Heroes of the DCU usher in a new era of unity (including a new and expanded version of the Justice League) and protect humanity from all threats. And the first threat to this new oath of protection couldn't be bigger, because Darkseid returns!

Superman gathers the other Super Heroes of Earth to hold the line against a very different version of the Lord of Apokolips, raising defenses and preparing for a new war, a war destined to send shock waves across every series in the DC Universe, shaking reality to its core.

But an even bigger threat looms, for there is another universe on the rise: the Absolute Universe. This universe brings with it different versions of DC's iconic Super Heroes, heroes coming of age with fewer advantages compared to their counterparts, but retaining the same heroic natures that have inspired fans for decades. But as their world hurtles to a terrible destiny, can these new versions of Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and others protect the light that shines within them?"

An All Star Team

The All In Special features a true all star team of talent bringing this new era to fruition, and at the helm are writers Scott Snyder and Joshua Williamson and artists Wes Craig, Mike Spicer, Daniel Sampere and Alejandro Sánchez. With the flip book format, fans can read the issue from both directions, providing two unique points of view.

At the center of all of it is an epic sequence drawn by Dan Mora, though the issue is also impressing on the covers front. The DC All In Special features a main cover by Daniel Sampere and Alejandro Sánchez, as well as variant covers by Rafa Sandoval and Matt Herms, Wes Craig and Mike Spicer, and John Giang. There is also a special foil variant cover by Sampere and Sanchez, as well as another foil variant cover featuring the new DC logo.

DC All In hits comic stores on October 2nd, and you can check out the full preview on the next slide.

Are you excited for All In? You can talk all things comics with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!