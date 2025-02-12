New Marvel Trailer Shows Doctor Doom’s Takeover of the Marvel Universe

Doctor Doom begins his Marvel Universe takeover in a new One World Under Doom trailer. The status quo-altering event officially kicks off today with the release of One World Under Doom #1 by Ryan North and R.B. Silva. Marvel is getting fans ready for the big showdown between Doctor Doom and Earth’s Mightiest Heroes with a trailer featuring some of the battles and action that take place in One World Under Doom #1. We’ve got the return of the Doctor Doom dinosaur, the waving of the Latverian flag, and Earth’s Mightiest Heroes turning into Earth’s Mightiest Resistance.



The trailer for One World Under Doom #1 begins with Doctor Doom riding in on his Doomasaur spitting green energy out of its mouth while Doctor Doom conjures the green energy through his hands. “Doctor Doom has taken over the world,” the trailer states, “and reigns as Sorcerer Supreme.” This development took place in the finale of Blood Hunt, with Doctor Doom tricking Doctor Strange into handing over the mantle of Sorcerer Supreme.

Next, there are images of Doctor Doom speaking to the world. His face appears across the world on TV sets in outdoor markets, on a jumbotron inside a stadium, and on the projection screen of a college campus classroom. The Avengers and Fantastic Four gather together to discuss how best to deal with Doctor Doom. We see them go into action fighting Hydra agents before Marvel teases how One World Under Doom affects the larger Marvel Universe.

There’s Amazing Spider-Man‘s “8 Deaths of Spider-Man” story arc, with Doctor Doom equipping Spider-Man with magical powers and armor; Doctor Strange leaving Earth to become the Sorcerer Supreme of Asgard in Doctor Strange of Asgard; Strange Academy turning into Doom Academy; Tiger Division becoming Doom’s Division; tie-ins for Iron Man, Fantastic Four, and Storm; a new Red Hulk series; Winter Soldier’s Thunderbolts clashing with the original team; and the debut of Doctor Doom’s Superior Avengers.

Sorcerer Supreme Doom

The biggest development appears to happen with the Fantastic Four, who are longtime adversaries of Victor Von Doom. Upcoming artwork shows Doctor Doom using his powers as the Sorcerer Supreme to remove Thing’s rockhard skin, leaving him in his natural state as Ben Grimm. Whether this remains Thing’s status quo moving forward or not remains to be seen.

“Part of me almost thinks you need a big event like this whenever you have Reed [Richards] and Doctor Doom in the same room because they are such opposites, but also so much like each other. And neither of them will ever admit it. It’s such a fun dynamic,” One World Under Doom writer Ryan North told ComicBook.

“Of course, what happens in this “One World Under Doom” event affects the Marvel Universe for the next 10 months, the rest of the year. That obviously touches what goes on in Fantastic Four. There are a lot of one-shot stories and one-and-dones under this status quo of ‘Doom is in charge and what are we going to do about it?’”

What did you think of the One World Under Doom trailer? Let us know your thoughts on the trailer and the first issue in the comments below!