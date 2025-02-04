DSTLRY Now Allows Fans to Commision Creators for Digital Remarques

On Tuesday, DSTLRY unveiled its Commissioned Digital Remarques system (patent pending), a new way for readers to request uniquely personalized digital copies of DSTLRY comics straight from the creators who make those comics. According to DSTLRY, those creators have full control over how these digital collectibles are priced and commissioned, and the availability of commissioned signatures and artwork, all while earning royalties on initial sales and secondary market transactions. According to DSTLRY’s press release, the idea is to ensure that “creators receive unmatched long-term support and recognition for their work, all while delivering a uniquely personal experience for fans.”

While the Commissioned Digital Remarques program manufactures digital scarcity to create a secondary market, DSTLRY’s Unlimited Digital Covers guarantees that one version of every DSTLRY digital issue is perennially available to buy sans any restrictions, meaning fans will never be unable to purchase and read a DSTLRY story they’re interested in regardless of how much that same issue’s special or personalized covers may be fetching in the DSTLRY Marketplace. As of Tuesday, readers and collectors will find that unlimited main and sketch covers are available. Outside those options, collectible variant covers remain available for one week following release before becoming exclusively available via the DSTLRY Marketplace. DSTLRY digital purchases are fully owned and can be traded, while each resale on the DSTLRY Marketplace generates creator royalties.

“At DSTLRY, we’ve always put creators and fans first,” David Steinberger, CEO and co-founder of DSTLRY, says in the press release. “Commissioned Digital Remarques take that commitment to the next level, allowing fans from anywhere in the world to experience the magic of comic conventions right at home. Simply log into https://dstlry.co/commissions, browse participating creators, and request your personalized digital signature, sketch, or both. Once completed, you’ll receive a verified, one-of-a-kind piece from your favorite DSTLRY creator.”

He also says, “At DSTLRY, we’re always looking for ways to make comics more accessible and enjoyable for fansUnlimited Digital Covers take the stress out of collecting by ensuring there’s always a cover available for every issue. Whether you’re catching up on a series or diving in for the first time, you’ll never miss out on your favorite stories.”

“What makes Commissioned Digital Remarques truly special is that creators are in complete control,” adds Chip Mosher, CCO and co-founder of DSTLRY. “From setting their own prices to managing timelines, creators call the shots, ensuring they’re fairly compensated for their work. It’s just another way DSTLRY is reimagining the creator-fan connection while putting creators first.”

Additionally, Mosher says, “Unlimited Digital Covers are all about giving fans more options. No more waiting or searching for a specific issue to pop up in the marketplace. Starting on release day, fans can grab a cover directly from DSTLRY whenever they want, at a price that stays consistent. It’s another way we’re making the DSTLRY experience as fan-friendly as possible.”

“Commissioned Digital Remarques is a game-changer!” says Becky Cloonan, the Eisner-winning comics creator whose work published by DSTLRY includes the erotic horror thriller Somna. “From the jump, DSTLRY has creatively empowered us as creators—now with this innovative technology, we can interact with fans on a whole new level. I recently sold my first digital Remarque (on Jae Lee’s cover for The Big Burn #1 (one of my favs!) for $75 on the marketplace. It’s like the energy of a convention, but on our own time and with truly unlimited reach! In the ever-changing landscape of comics, Digital Remarques add an exciting dimension for people who read and collect comics digitally. I can’t wait to see where it takes us!”

DSTLRY’s Comissioned Digital Remarques program launches today. The publisher’s Unlimited Digital Covers program launches alongside.