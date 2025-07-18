The Thing and Ed McGuinness Clobber the Marvel Universe, and It’s a Sight to Behold (Exclusive)

The dynamic storytelling of Ed McGuinness is going to be put on display like never before in a comic best suited for his talents. If you’ve been a Marvel Comics fan, you’ve more than likely come across art by Ed McGuinness in various titles like Avengers, Amazing Spider-Man, Hulk, and many more. McGuinness’s bombastic art and expressive, kinetic action will be the featured attraction in Marvel All-On-One, a 50-page one-shot written by current Fantastic Four writer Ryan North featuring The Thing of the Fantastic Four fighting the entire Marvel Universe in splash pages. Sounds pretty exciting, right? As The Thing would say, it’s clobberin’ time!

ComicBook spoke to Ed McGuinness about Marvel All-On-One #1 to find out his approach to tackling a comic made up entirely of splash and double-page spreads, how that differs from working on a monthly comic, why Thing is the perfect Marvel hero for this type of one-shot, his most anticipated matchups, and more. We can also exclusively reveal interior pages for Marvel All-On-One #1, on sale August 20th.

marvel all-on-one-#1 first look

ComicBook: 50 splash pages is a lot for an artist to take on. I’m curious how you approach a project like Marvel All-On-One compared to a regular monthly comic.

Ed McGuinness: Drawing a book consisting of only splash pages is very daunting. Every page is a single image and has to move the story along in a clear, readable way. I tried to look at every page as a cover as far as composition. I had to pay super attention to the flow and directional momentum as well to keep the eye moving to the next image. It was a ton of fun and a ton of work all at the same time.

marvel all-on-one-#1 first look

In your opinion, what makes The Thing the right protagonist for an epic clash like this against the entire Marvel Universe?

The Thing has always been one of my favorite characters. He has such a big heart and is always ready for a fight. He’s not as strong as the Savage Hulk, for instance, but he uses his brains to make up for it. He has no quit.

marvel all-on-one-#1 first look

Were there any matchups that surprised you while drawing them up?

There sure are, and one especially unexpected! It was pretty cool to draw to say the least!

marvel all-on-one-#1 first look

To wrap up, what are you most looking forward to readers seeing when Marvel All-On-One goes on sale?

I just hope they have as much fun reading it as we had making it!

“THE THING VS. THE MARVEL UNIVERSE – A 50-Page epic told entirely in splash pages!” the description of Marvel All-On-One #1 reads. “Ben Grimm, A.K.A. The Thing: He’s the ever-lovin’ idol of millions and powerhouse of the Fantastic Four. He’s strong, he’s kind, and he never gives up. And he’s also tired, and he’s sore, and he’s grumpy. There’s always a new threat facing the world or the galaxy or the universe – and somehow, he and the rest of the Fantastic Four are always the only ones who can stop it. Ben Grimm is sick and tired of it. He just wants a break! But when he returns to Earth after a solo mission in space to discover the Fantastic Four have turned against him – along with the rest of New York City, and, apparently, the entire world – he’s got a mystery to solve…and a whole wide world to clobber. Ben Grimm takes on the entire planet in this special Marvel Anniversary issue – across 50 pages of incredible nonstop action so bold, so colossal, that the only pages that aren’t splash pages are double-page spreads! •It’s Marvel as you’ve always wanted to see it, at our biggest – our baddest – our most clobberingest! It’s the wildest story we’ve ever published! It’s Marvel All-on-One!”

Marvel All-On-One #1 goes on sale Wednesday, August 20th. Let us know your thoughts on the one-shot in the comments below!