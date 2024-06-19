Fantastic Four: Marvel Reveals Details on 25th Double-Sized Issue (Exclusive)

Marvel's relaunch of the Fantastic Four is heading towards an extra-large spectacular celebration. With anticipation building towards the Marvel Studios debut of The Fantastic Four on the big screen, Marvel Comics has begun a new chapter of its signature superhero family with a series by writer Ryan North. Together with a lineup of all-star artists, North has taken Marvel's First Family back to their roots with exciting adventures and exploration worthy of their name. As we move closer to the 25th issue, another cosmic adventure for the Fantastic Four is on the horizon.

ComicBook can exclusively reveal the covers and solicitation for September's Fantastic Four #25 by Ryan North and Carlos Gómez. The issue features a main cover by Joshua Cassara and a variant cover by the legendary Greg Capullo. Fantastic Four #25 brings the heroes to Latveria, home of their longtime rival Doctor Doom. However, they don't stay in Latveria long before they're whisked away to an alien world. If that's not enough drama for you, Johnny Storm finds himself in a romantic entanglement with one of the aliens. There's also a secret looming in the background regarding this world, and their survival depends on the Fantastic Four.

Who is starring in Marvel's Fantastic Four reboot?

Marvel Studios announced the official cast of The Fantastic Four back in February. A piece of Valentine's Day-themed artwork released on Marvel Studios' social media accounts confirmed Pedro Pascal as Reed Richard/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Susan Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing. The artwork by Wesley Burt and the new logo affect a style reminiscent of the 1960s, the decade when the Fantastic Four first appeared and formed the cornerstone of the Marvel Universe. One could speculate this suggests the film will be a period piece set in the '60s or at least include some scenes from that time, though no plot details for the film have been officially revealed as of yet.

Other reported additions to the cast include Julia Garner as the Shalla-Bal version of Silver Surfer, Paul Walter Hauser and Natasha Lyonne in mystery roles, and Ralph Ineson as Galactus.

What is Fantastic Four #25 about?

The official description of Fantastic Four #25 reads, "When an excursion to Latveria magically sends the Fantastic Four to an alien world, they have to work just to survive – and to make their way back to Earth! But that won't be easy on a world so unlike our own and with an alien civilization hundreds of years behind where we are...and it's not made any easier when JOHNNY STORM hooks up with one of the aliens there! And that's BEFORE this world's terrible secret is revealed...and billions of lives depend on what the Fantastic Four decide next! The Fantastic Four go cosmic in this extra-large spectacular!"

Fantastic Four #25 goes on sale September 4th. The covers for the issue can be found below.