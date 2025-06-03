The X-Men Have a Dark New Goth Look And We’re Here For It

Uncanny X-Men has been a cut above the other “From the Ashes” books. Uncanny X-Men is the cream of the crop, using the character soap opera-stylings of old school X-Men comics to take the books in new directions. Uncanny X-Men #15 is a brilliant example of homaging the past in order to tell a horror story that X-Men fans haven’t experienced in a very long time. “Dark Artery” introduced readers to Lady Henrietta, and is giving readers the truth behind Haven House, the place Gambit brought the X-Men to at the beginning of the series. It’s a nifty little story, one that takes some ideas from real life, and brings them into the history of mutants in the United States. It also leads to an X-Men makeover that has helped Uncanny X-Men get the reputation of being the sexiest X-Men book of the lot.

The X-Men have gotten a lot of really cool costume changes over the years, from the underrated black and yellow leather costumes of the early ’00s (you know they were a lot cooler than they got credit for) to the blue and yellow X-Men uniforms and the many variations of them. Uncanny X-Men #15 gives both the main X-Men team and the Outliers, the group of young mutants that Rogue and company have taken in for training, goth makeovers in order to discover just what’s going on under Haven House. Goth mutants are the best mutants, and that’s all there is to it.

A Trip to a Realm of the Dead Sees the X-Men Dress to Fit In

So, it all started in the beginning of “Dark Artery”, when the voices of the dead led Deathdream, a mutant whose powers give him a relationship with the dead, to the Dark Artery, a series of caves under Haven House. The Outliers go and look for him, and find him in the company of Man-Thing, the swamp monster who acts as the guardian to other worlds. This leads to their meeting with Lady Henrietta, who tells them the story of the Dark Artery. It is connected to a place called the Penumbra, where a ancient dark god named Shuhvarhak created a kingdom where the worst of humanity’s souls got snagged. Living humans were repulsed by the area, so mutants decided to use it as a graveyard where humans wouldn’t desecrate their graves. Deathdream is being called to the Penumbra to take the place of the old guardian, with Lady Henrietta volunteering to lead them through the door into this realm of the restless dead. However, there’s a dress code to end the Penumbra and it’s extremely goth.

The Penumbra is the home to those who hate mutants, gathered there by a curse that a mutant mother put upon her human husband. The Outliers find themselves under attack by the spirits of those who died hating mutants. While they’re able to work together and hold their own for a time, in the end, they’re overwhelmed by the waves of monstrous dead. However, above ground, the X-Men have learned the truth about Haven House from its owners, who were friends with Gambit, and rush underground as well. This leads to them getting their own makeover, as everyone who journeys into the Penumbra apparently has to follow the dress code. The X-Men and the Outliers look phenomenal in their goth finery in the issue, with the preview cover of Uncanny X-Men #16 showing off Wolverine, Rogue, Calico, and Jitter in all of their dark majesty.

Uncanny X-Men Has Been Bringing Sexy Back

The X-Men having a base near a pit of boundless evil isn’t actually new for the team; the X-Mansion was located near the N’Garai cairn, a portal that led to a dimension where demons created by the elder god Chthon lived. So, Haven House leading to a dark realm of the most racist dead imaginable, as well as a mutant graveyard, isn’t exactly the strangest thing for the team. However, being forced into goth costumes in order to enter this place is definitely something new.

Uncanny X-Men‘s regular artist is David Marquez, an artist known for his ability to draw beautiful people. Uncanny X-Men #15 shows off him giving the X-Men and their new students a goth makeover that shows off just how great he can make the team look. Fans have loved the sexiness he’s brought to Uncanny X-Men, and their latest goth makeover is definitely another example of his ability to make the X-Men the best looking team in the Marvel Universe.

Uncanny X-Men #15 is on sale now.