Ghosts Stars Breakdown Their New Comic Series, The Guy in the Chair

Two stars from the hit television series Ghosts are penning their own comic series. Hannah Rose May, who played Molly in an episode of Ghosts, and Utkarsh Ambudkar, who currently stars in the hit CBS series as Jay Arondekar, are teaming up. The duo, who were on hand at San Diego Comic-Con in July, are taking their talents from Ghosts to The Guy in the Chair. While at San Diego Comic-COn, the duo sat down with Comicbook and discussed “The Guy in the Chair” archetype, and how they ultimately came up with the idea for their comic book series of the same name.

According to Ambudkar, Rose Mary was the genesis of the idea, so she explained how she came up with the idea, “Yeah, I mean, well, we all, you know, we’re big comic book lovers. We’re here at ComicBook.com, and in every good comic book, there’s always the guy in the chair. There’s always that person who’s feeding information. We’ve all seen Spider-Man’s one.” She continued, noting Simon Pegg’s character in the Mission: Impossible films as yet another example.

“There’s always that character that’s always, you know, feeding information, but behind-the-scenes and never at the forefront. And you know, Utkarsh really wanted to do a comic book, and I had been playing with the idea of putting this kind of character at the forefront, and we just rifted on it.”

“It’s a romantic, action-comedy, taking the marginalized voices and sort of putting them at the forefront,” Utkarsh Ambudkar said, expanding on Hannah Rose May’s comments. “What happens when an NPC becomes the star? So, yeah, we’ve been working on it now for a long time. It’s finally coming out in October with Dark Horse. We’re so excited to be working with them, and hopefully, I mean, our art is off the charts. I think we have a funny script, the pacing is great, so I think we have something really exciting for people.”

Set to be published by Dark Horse Comics, The Guy in the Chair is written by Hannah Rose May and Utkarsh Ambudkar, with art by Guillermo Sanna. The comic book series tells the tale of a blood-soaked world of assassins and spies, a world in which love has no place. It centers on Abhi, a tactical analyst at a private military company, who can’t do anything but think about love. Despite his employer’s policy, he has found himself falling for Merlin, a field operative whose missions he supports as her so-called Guy in the Chair. When she ends up showing up at his place bloody, beaten and in need of help, Abhi finds himself forced to leave the comfort of his chair, and try to stop a hostile global takeover that threatens all of humanity.

The comic book series will consist of four issues and will feature colors by Dearbhla Kelly and lettering by Steve Wands. Guillermo Sanna with Dearbhla Kelly are listed as the cover artists for the series. The series is scheduled to be published on October 8. Fans eager to check out The Guy in the Chair can now pre-order the series now.