Godzilla Vs. X-Men Creates the Ultimate Kaiju Sentinel

Godzilla has been storming the Marvel comic universe for months, with the King of the Monsters already encountering the Incredible Hulk, the Amazing Spider-Man, and the Fantastic Four. Throughout these wild crossovers, the lizard king has gone through some wild changes. In the Fantastic Four crossover, Godzilla gained the power cosmic. In the Incredible Hulk crossover, the kaiju gained a gamma makeover. In the latest crossover, Godzilla was taken over by the Venom symbiote while fighting Spider-Man. Now, the latest crossover with the X-Men doesn’t see Godzilla becoming a mutant but it does see a new Sentinel fusion arise that might be the most powerful robot the Marvel Universe has ever seen.

Warning. If you haven’t read Godzilla Vs. X-Men #1, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. These Marvel crossovers take place in a universe where the comic book world’s greatest heroes and the King of the Monsters co-exist, with the latter routinely rampaging across the world. In Godzilla Vs. X-Men, the lizard king is attacking Japan while fighting against a regular X-Men ally, Sunfire. Rather than seeing Marvel’s merry mutants take on Godzilla in their regular forms, they use a Super Adaptoid to create a robot of their own. Unfortunately, they aren’t the only robot that is on the prowl to end Godzilla’s reign of destruction.

The Tri-Sentinel Mecha Kaiju

Marvel Comics

With the X-Men Super Adaptoid squaring off against Godzilla, harboring the powers of Cyclops, Wolverine, Storm, Jean Grey, Gambit, and Beast, Trask Industries and Tsugunai Robotics released a mechanical being all their own. Dubbed the “Tri-Sentinel Mecha Kaiju,” the new robot harbors the strength of familiar kaiju such as Biollante, Battra, and Rodan. On top of the image you can check out above, here’s how the crossover comic describes the formation of this wild Sentinel/Kaiju fusion.

“From a now-delayed Tsugunai Robotics international press release: Working with their American industrial partner, Trask Industries, Tsugunai has replicated the traits of of captured or defeated kaiju and grafted them to Trask’s patented Sentinel robotic technology to develop a mechanized and weaponized counter to the threat of monsters and mutants alike!” As both the X-Men and Godzilla face this new Sentinel, they all realize that joining forces is the best way forward.

The Mutant/Kaiju War Ends

Even with the Super Adaptoid housing all the X-Men’s powers, and Pym patricles to help it grow, it isn’t enough for the robot to defeat the new Sentinel on its own. Teaming with Godzilla, Marvel’s merry mutants are able to hold the robotic menace in place for Godzilla to deliver a blast of its atomic breath, taking down the threat once and for all. While the Trask/Tsugunai collaboration is defeated, the King of the Monsters was not.

In a last bid attempt to reason with the lizard king, Charles Xavier uses his powers to connect Godzilla to humanity and most specifically, the CEO of Tsugunai, Kaneto. Learning that Kaneto’s father was killed during a previous fight between ‘Zilla and Anguirus, Xavier delivers a message from Godzilla to the revenge-bent CEO, “Godzilla wants you to know it did not kill your father Kaneto, it was there trying to stop Anguirus. Godzilla did not deserve your misguided hatred.” As Godzilla realizes the threat is over, our crossover ends with the kaiju returning to the sea but luckily, there are still some big Marvel crossovers left for the kaiju to be a part of.

Want to see what other surprises lie in wait for the King of the Monsters within the Marvel Universe? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Godzilla and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.