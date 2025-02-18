Harley Quinn and Pop Culture Icon Elvira Are Joining Forces for the Ultimate Team-Up

Harley Quinn and Elvira are about to take part in one of the biggest comic book crossovers of all time. Harley Quinn has cemented herself as the fourth pillar of the DC Universe, standing alongside icons like Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman. As for Elvira, the horror hostess played by Cassandra Peterson has been around for four decades and transcended the horror and science fiction genres to become a household name. The two maidens will finally meet face-to-face in a collaboration between Dynamite Entertainment, DC, and Queen “B” Productions for a comic book crossover helmed by two creators very familiar with Harley Quinn.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The comic book crossover between Harley Quinn and Elvira will be written by Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti, who have worked on Harley Quinn from 2013 to 2018 and helped to usher in a new generation of fans. Even though Harley Quinn debuted in the Batman: The Animated Series, it’s Conner and Palmiotti’s depiction of her in the comics that served as inspiration for Margot Robbie’s live-action portrayal of Harley Quinn on the big screen.

“What do you get when you slam a Maid of Mischief and a Mistress of the Dark together?” asked Amanda Conner. “Sheer chaos, escapades and fun! Holee pandemolee, who WOULDN’T wanna see the Vivacious Elvira and the Hijinky Harley Quinn get together for a bunch of wisecracking and clowning around? And a bit of naughtiness. Okay. Maybe a lot. I can’t wait to work on this book!”

Elvira-HarleyQuinn_ACCover-CMYK

Jimmy Palmiotti added, “We are super excited to not only revisit our lovely Harley Quinn and her gang in Coney Island, but it seems like a match made in heaven… or hell, having the ever stunning Elvira, Mistress of the Dark along for the ride in this team-up to end all team-ups. We are talking ICONS here! This is one of those circumstances where the characters have so much in common that the books almost write themselves. The trouble these two are going to be getting in will be epic!”

“Recently I’ve gotten the chance to have my Elvira character crossover with some other icons of horror and even personal friends of mine, like H.P. Lovecraft and Vincent Price,” shared Cassandra Peterson, the voice and visage behind the Mistress of the Dark. “My fiendish fans may recall that my entry to comics was with DC, and it’s exciting to be working with them again, and with one of their most revered characters. There are few who can match my charisma and appeal, but Harley is up there!”

Dynamite CEO and Publisher Nick Barrucci added, “This is such a great story, we had to bring the best creators on board for this historic team-up and crossover. Amanda and Jimmy are some of my closest friends in this industry, and we’ve loved working with them at Dynamite. Their work with Harley is so beloved as well, so it’s just a perfect project all around. We’re excited to share more with fans as it comes together.”

Dynamite and DC plan on sharing details on creative teams, story details, formats, and release dates at a later date. If you’re craving more Harley Quinn, the fifth season of her animated series is currently streaming on Max. Let us know your thoughts on the Harley Quinn/Elvira crossover down in the comments below!