IDW’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Recruits a Fan-Favorite Artist for New Story Arc

A new artist is joining writer Jason Aaron in IDW Publishing’s relaunch of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The new era in TMNT storytelling is officially underway for its 40th anniversary, with each issue of the relaunched Teenage Mutant Ninja ongoing series focusing on one of the four Turtles. Aaron and his artistic collaborators have slowly brought the Turtles back together, which will culminate with them returning to the streets (and sewers) of New York City. A return to the Big Apple calls for an artist who can put their unique talents on display for all TMNT fans to enjoy. IDW has found the perfect candidate in Juan Ferreyra (Batman & Robin, Green Arrow).

Juan Ferreyra’s run on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles kicks off with Issue #6. Eisner-nominated artist Jorge Fornes (Batman, Rorschach) also joins Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #6 as the cover artist. Comic fans have seen Ferreyra’s work on interiors and covers at both Marvel and DC on titles such as Green Arrow, Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man, King in Black: Thunderbolts, New Suicide Squad, Killmonger, and more.

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #6 cover art by Juan Ferreyra

The covers for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #6-7 show the type of masterful art from Ferreyra that is in store for the Heroes in a Half Shell. In particular, the cover of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #7 features the four Turtles battling the Foot Clan during a rainstorm, as they leap from buildings and fire escapes to enter into battle. And then there are quieter moments as the Turtles look to be reflecting in interior art for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #6.

“Getting to be the artist in TMNT makes me super happy and excited on so many levels. The first one is exciting for the little Juan that lives in me,” reminisced Ferreyra. “I was a big Turtles fan when I was 11-12 years old, I used to draw them all the time. In fact, when I told one of my best friends that I was going to draw the TMNT comic next, he told me that one of his first memories of me drawing was when he saw me drawing the Turtles and how amazed he was at how I was able to draw them so accurately.”

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #7 cover art by Juan Ferreyra

“The other level is the grown up Juan and the opportunity that I have to give my take on TMNT for a full arc and working with one of my all time favorite writers,” he continued. “Working with Jason for a full arc on anything would’ve been a dream come true, so when they told me Jason would be writing it I had one of the biggest smiles I’ve had in a long time. The most amazing thing is that all of that was before I started drawing anything, and now that I’m halfway through the first issue I can tell that it is way more satisfying and fun than what I could have ever anticipated!”

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #6 interior art by Juan Ferreyra

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #6 goes on sale January 29, 2025.