Fall Out Boy Release Cover of Billy Joel's "We Didn't Start the Fire" With Updated Lyrics

Pop-punk band Fall Out Boy has released a cover of Billy Joel's 1989 single "We Didn't Start the Fire" with updated lyrics. Joel's original lyrics were a fast-paced rattle of references to newsworthy events dating from 1949 (the year Joel was born) through 1989 (the year of the song's release). The updated lyrics in Fall Out Boy's version is similar, but instead reference events taking place after the release of the original "We didn't start the fire," including "Pokémon," "Robert Downey Jr Iron Man," and "Keaton Batman." You can watch the lyrics video of Fall Out Boy's cover of "We Didn't Star the Fire" below.

Fall Out Boy is pressing their version of "We Didn't Start the Fire" into a limited edition vinyl record. The record can be found on Fall Out Boy's online merch store. Here are the lyrics to Fall Out Boy's "We Didn't Start the Fire" in full:

Fall Out Boy's "We Didn't Start the Fire" Lyrics:

Captain Planet, Arab Spring, LA Riots Rodney King, Deep fakes, Earthquakes, Iceland volcano, Oklahoma City bomb, Kurt Cobain, Pokémon, Tiger Woods, MySpace, Monsanto GMOs

Harry Potter, Twilight, Michael Jackson dies, Nuclear accident Fukushima Japan, Crimean peninsula, Cambridge analytica, Kim Jong Un, Robert Downey Jr Iron Man

We didn't start the fire, It was always burning since the world's been turning, We didn't start the fire, No we didn't light it but we're trying to fight it

More war in Afghanistan, Cubs go all the way again, Obama, Spielberg, Explosion Lebanon, Unabomber, Bobbit, John, Bombing Boston marathon, Balloon Boy, War on terror, Qanon

Trump gets impeached twice, Polar bears got no ice, Fyre fest, Black Parade, Michael Phelps, Y2K, Boris Johnson, Brexit, Kanye West, Taylor Swift, Stranger Things, Tiger King, Ever given suez

Sandy Hook, Columbine, Sandra Bland and Tamir Rice, ISIS, Lebron James, Shinzo Abe blown away, Meghan Markle, George Floyd, Burj Khalifa, Metroid, Fermi paradox, Venus and Serena, Michael Jordan 23, YouTube killed MTV, Spongebob, Golden State Killer caught, Michael Jordan 45, Woodstock '99, Keaton Batman, Bush v Gore, I can't take it anymore

We didn't start the fire, It was always burning since the world's been turning, We didn't start the fire, No we didn't light it but we're trying to fight it

Elon Musk, Kaepernick, Texas failed electric grid, Jeff Bezos, Climate change, White rhino goes extinct, Great pacific garbage patch, Tom DeLonge and aliens, Mars rover, Avatar, Self-driving electric cars, S-S-S-R-Is, Prince and the Queen die, World Trade, Second plane, What else do I have to say?

We didn't start the fire, It was always burning since the world's been turning, We didn't start the fire, But when we are gone, It will still burn on, and on, and on, And on, and on, and on, and on, and on, We didn't start the fire, It was always burning since the world's been turning

"We Didn't Start the Fire" debuted as a single and later appeared on Joel's eleventh studio album, Storm Front. Joel's laundry list song proved to be a hit as it became his third single to reach the number one spot on BIllboard's Hot 100 chart while Storm Front topped sales charts in the United States. The song has also proved enduring, launching a string of parodies, and has been used repeatedly in television shows and commercials even into the 21st century.

Fall Out Boy's eighth album, So Much (for) Stardust, debuted in March. They're currently touring North America.