Immoral X-Men #1 Preview Kills Off an MCU Veteran (Exclusive)

A veteran of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the victim of the latest X-Men event, Sins of Sinister. The reshaped Marvel Universe is all thanks to Mister Sinister, who has taken control of the Quiet Council by implanting his DNA in the resurrection protocols. The result has the Mister Sinister X-Men ruling over the world, with Sins of Sinister taking readers 10 years, 100 years, and 1000 years into Sinister's new future. The story crosses over between Immoral X-Men, Storm & The Brotherhood of Mutants, and Nightcrawlers, and with the latter two already telling their tales, that leaves Immoral X-Men to show another side of the conflict.

ComicBook.com has the exclusive preview of Immoral X-Men #1 by Kieron Gillen, Paco Medina, Walden Wong, Victor Olazaba, and Chris Sotomayor. Immoral X-Men replaces Immortal X-Men on the franchise's publishing line. As for the preview of Immoral X-Men #1, it opens with Nick Fury leading a team of resistance fighters looking to take down the X-Men. It's 10+ years since Mister Sinister's evil plan was launched, and New York has been transformed into New Essex. One tall building even features his signature red diamond at its top.

In another building, Nick Fury is going over the mission with his troops. However, when it comes down to them taking action, one soldier curiously asks if they're leaving by door or window. Fury responds window, and then we see them all plunge to their deaths. We later learn Charles Xavier took control of their minds and forced them to commit suicide. Professor X shows compassion for the men and women he killed, while Emma Frost could care less. Even with Mister Sinister's DNA in his system, Xavier still can't help but show emotions for his enemies.

Kieron Gillen Talks Sins of Sinister Event

ComicBook.com spoke to Kieron Gillen ahead of Sins of Sinister to learn more about the event. "The short of Sins of Sinister is it's a very different take on an X-Men classic, the alternate timeline, except this is not an alternate timeline," Gillen said. "Due to the nature of the Moira engine, it's the future of the Marvel universe. It's just the future that may get blown up because that's what the Moira engine does. And it's also my gleeful homage to -- not mine, actually, it's me and Al [Ewing] and Si [Spurrier]. I actually forget which of us had the idea to basically riff on Powers of X. It's told across a thousand years of history in three time zones: 10, 100, and 1,000 years in the future."

He continued, "The core idea, which I think Jon said to Jordan [White], was let's just do one of those timelines. Instead of doing a short time reset, let's go for a long one. Let's follow what happens at the end of Immortal 10 into a hell dimension. I joke that it makes Age of Apocalypse look like the Swimsuit Special and I'm not saying in terms of quality or anything. What I'm actually saying is, by the end of the thousand-year bit, it's so apocalyptically grim that it's gone straight into apocalyptically-grimly comic. It's really horrific, some of the worst stuff that three pretty horrible people can imagine, but it's got this enormous operatic grandeur to it. It's a lot. The idea came from 'let's do a timeline' and we did."

The exclusive preview of Immoral X-Men #1 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, February 22nd.