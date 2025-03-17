Kong Unleashes His Fury on Return to Skull Island Covers (Exclusive)

Kong looms large in a set of covers for the upcoming Return to Skull Island. Titan Comics and Legendary Comics are collaborating on Return to Skull Island, a four-issue limited series that continues the story from Netflix’s Skull Island: The Animated Series. The Monsterverse has established itself as one of the premier franchises spanning feature films, TV shows, and animated spinoffs. Return to Skull Island will reveal mysteries behind the titular island and put Kong to the ultimate test. Before Return to Skull Island‘s on-sale date in June, we have a set of covers to reveal and a look at interior pages.

ComicBook can exclusively reveal variant covers of Return to Skull Island #1 by artist Chris Jones. Kong is prominently featured on both of Jones’ covers, with a third cover sporting the Skull Island logo.

Return to Skull Island is written by Simon Furman (Transformers) and illustrated by Christopher Jones (Doctor Who: Once Upon a Time Lord). Set against a backdrop of giant monsters and deadly intrigue, the comic follows a group of survivors stranded on the perilous island in the South Pacific. As they uncover its dark secrets, they face life-threatening challenges and fight for survival in a land where every creature is a threat—including Kong himself.

“After Kong’s battle with the Kraken, survivors soon discover that far worse lurks in the

shadows… and that their unlikely ally may not be able to protect them from Skull Island’s

horrors!” the description of Return to Skull Island #1 reads.

“Skull Island’s shadows hide untold stories, fierce battles, and creatures unlike anything seen before,” said Titan Comics editor Louis Yamani. “Marrying brilliant illustrations and epic storytelling, we see a new side to Kong and his kingdom. We can’t wait to share more this June!”

“Partnering with Titan Comics on Return to Skull Island allows us to expand the Monsterverse in exciting new ways. Bringing Skull Island from TV to comics lets us dive deeper into its mysteries, offering fans thrilling new adventures in Kong’s world” said, Robert Napton, SVP & Publisher, Legendary Comics.

Return to Skull Island #1 goes on sale June 4th, and you can find a list of the pre-order links below.

Return To Skull Island #1 (Cover A Inhyuk Lee) https://forbiddenplanet.com/452445

Return To Skull Island #1 (Cover B Chris Jones) https://forbiddenplanet.com/452446

Return To Skull Island #1 (Cover C Chris Jones) https://forbiddenplanet.com/452447

Return To Skull Island #1 (Cover D Logo) https://forbiddenplanet.com/452448

Return To Skull Island #1 (Cover E Foil Inhyuk Lee) https://forbiddenplanet.com/452449

Return To Skull Island #1 (Cover F Colour Blank Sketch) https://forbiddenplanet.com/452450

