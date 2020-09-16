King in Black: Marvel Is "Knullifying" Covers for Its Next Major Event

By Adam Barnhardt

This December, King in Black will introduce Knull to the majority of the Marvel universe. Created by Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman, Knull returns to the comics world as the Venom all-stars team up on the event, which is shaping up to be quite the ordeal. In addition to the proper King in Black and its associated spin-offs, the House of Ideas is now also "knullifying" covers of other titles throughout the month.

In a release Tuesday afternoon, Marvel revealed it'd be introducing Knullified Variants to ten books released in December, including Black Cat, Black Widow, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Conan the Barbarian, Fantastic Four, Ghost Rider: Return of Vengeance, Thor, Venom, and X-Men. Better yet, each cover is done by a different artist, creating the perfect collector's market for those hoping to get all 10 covers.

"As far as event books go, this is the coolest, darkest, most heavy metal, Cthulhu dark horror thing I’ve ever been able to do,” Cates said of his newest series in the comic's initial press release. “I still can’t believe that Marvel is letting us go as dark and scary as we’re going.”

Stegman added, “One of the things I’m most proud of in this series… is the creation of the character Knull. We have some new designs that we’ll be unveiling throughout the series that are really cool and really creepy.”

See all ten covers below.

Black Cat #1 by Taurin Clark

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment / Taurin Clark)
(Photo: Marvel Entertainment / Taurin Clark)
Black Widow #4 by Skan

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment / Skan)
(Photo: Marvel Entertainment / Skan)
Captain America #26 by Julian Totino Tedesco

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment / Julian Totino Tedesco)
(Photo: Marvel Entertainment / Julian Totino Tedesco)
Captain Marvel #24 by Tradd Moore

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment / Tradd Moore)
(Photo: Marvel Entertainment / Tradd Moore)
Conan The Barbarian #17 by E.M. Gist

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment / E.M. Gist)
(Photo: Marvel Entertainment / E.M. Gist)
Fantastic Four #27 by Juan Ferreya

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment / Juan Ferreya)
(Photo: Marvel Entertainment / Juan Ferreya)
Ghost Rider: Return of Vengeance #1 by Kyle Hotz

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment / Kyle Hotz)
(Photo: Marvel Entertainment / Kyle Hotz)
Thor #10 by Ken Lashley

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment / Ken Lashley)
(Photo: Marvel Entertainment / Ken Lashley)
Venom #31 by Francisco Herrera

king in black venom knull cover
(Photo: Marvel Entertainment / Francisco Herrera)
X-Men #16 by Iban Coello

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment / Iban Coello)
(Photo: Marvel Entertainment / Iban Coello)
