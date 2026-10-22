Legendary Artist Jen Bartel Returns to Comics With New Love Ignited 2027 Cover [EXCLUSIVE]

Love Ignited 2027 is the most anticipated romance anthology of 2027 and it’s giving readers a gorgeous Jen Bartel cover next February, in her return to comics. One of the great things about the comic industry in the 21st century is the depth of genres out there; superheroes are the most popular kind of comic, but they’re far from the only one. The indie market has every genre you can think of, with romance comics becoming one of the biggest genres out there. Love Ignited 2026 was the first anthology from Ignition Press, bringing together some of the biggest names in romance comics for seven fantastic stories (still available on their website), and fans have been waiting for the announcement of the next year’s volume. The Bartel cover is just the beginning of what Ignition has in store for readers.

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This new volume of the anthology will also feature seven stories from some of the best talent out there, with Bartel headlining the book for the cover story. She’s joined by a who’s who of various talent, including veterans like Michael W. Conrad and Jordie Belleaire. The book is scheduled to come out in February of 2027, right in time for romance season. Bartel’s excellent cover is just the beginning, though, as Love Ignited 2027 #1 is ready to give readers the most tantalizing romance stories ever.

Bartel Headlines a Murderer’s Row of Talent on Love Ignited 2027 #1

Image Courtesy of Ignition Press

Love Ignited 2027 #1 brings together an impressive roster of talent for its stories. Bartel’s story looks to be a love affair between an angel and a devil. Bartel is mostly known for her cover work on books like She-Hulk, with two Eisners under her belt. She’s known for creating some of the most beautiful women in comics and that cover is exactly the kind of exquisite temptation that will get readers through the door. Bartel has spent a while away from the industry, so getting not only a cover, but a full story from her is a huge deal.

Michael W. Conrad is most famous for his recent works with Becky Cloohan, the two of them writing Wonder Woman (with Bartel supplying covers for some of their stories), and teams up with Marley Zarcone, best known for Young Animal’s amazing Shade the Changing Girl, for a story of lost love in a place that every readers will recognize – the comic store. Zarcone’s not the only Shade the Changing Girl alum on the book, as Molly Mahan teams with What’s the Furthest Place From Here‘s Matthew Dunn for a love story that transcends time and the earthly plane.

Cartoonist Maxine Zilkenat of Bugbarian fame takes a look at a different kind of amour, taking readers for journey of parental love on the high seas. In a completely different vein, Morgan Hampton (Green Lantern) and Noel Kelly (The Dogsitter) come together for a familiar setting for love stories – a reality show – but with a twist: this one takes place in the depths of intergalactic space. Joanne Starer (Dinner Date) and Elisa Romboli (The Ring: The Man Who Beats the Man) takes readers to a place where love doesn’t often bloom – at the heart of a murder mystery party. Finally, Marvel veteran Jordie Belleaire (who has worked on everyone you’ve heard of and a lot you haven’t) drops the most surprising love story of them all, chronicling the love of one person for big top circus cyclists and their bicycles.

Love Ignited 2026 #1 established a new level of romance comic excellence and next year’s volume looks to be more of the same. Bartel’s cover is just the beginning, as the rest of the book is stacked with some of the best talent you can ask for. Romance comics have gotten big again, with the success of WEBTOON and various romance manga creating a huge market for these kinds of stories. Romance and comics have gone together for decades (Stan Lee used to write romance comics) and Love Ignited 2027 #1 is a brilliant addition to that legacy, its Jen Bartel cover just the beginning. It’s going to be beautiful on the outside, but just like the best dates, it’s what’s inside that counts.

Love Ignited 2027 #1 is scheduled for release in February 2027.