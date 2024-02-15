Mad Cave Studios Reveals Digital Lizards of Doom Vol. 2 and Vol. 1 Easter Eggs (Exclusive)

The delightful world of Digital Lizards of Doom is back with a new volume of adventures from Mad Cave Studios and Papercutz, but that doesn't mean there's not plenty of fun still to be had in Volume 1. Digital Lizards of Doom Vol. 2 is up for pre-order now and hits stores on June 4th, but Vol. 1 is in stores now, and those who dive in will find a bevy of pop culture and comic Easter Eggs throughout. Whether it's odes to Alien, Dune, or Superman, nothing is off limits, and every reference is woven into a thrilling story and wonderful artwork from the team of Gabriel Valentin, Ernie Najera, Armand Bodnar, and Nickolas Nunez. You can check out a preview of Vol. 1 and the cover for Vol. 2 on the next slide, though you will also find a nod to ComicBook's very own Chris Killian there as well!

"I am so excited for DLOD VOL 2. Not only does it build on the imaginative foundation set by VOL 1, but it dives deeper into the exploration of emotional attributes through its diverse group of characters," Valentin said. "DLOD VOL 2 offers parents and educators a unique tool to navigate emotional dynamics and conflict resolution in a fun, relatable way that makes this a must-have for every home and classroom.

As you can see on the next slide, we've highlighted a few of the many Easter Eggs you can find throughout Volume 1. That includes an early nod to the Alien and Dune franchises, which can be found in Pineapple Pete's room, and you can find a description for some of those Easter Eggs below.

Alien and Dune

2. We meet Pineapple Pete in his cool gaming room and he tells us to 'choose your character' while he is setting up the first level of Digital Lizards of Doom, we see to posters just above his head. The poster on the left is an homage to Ridley Scott's film Alien and the poster on the right is an homage to Frank Herbert's novel series Dune. Pineapple Pete may be evil, but at least he has good taste in sci-fi.

There's also an appearance from ComicBook's Chris Killian, and he even has his own park. You can find all of those references in our preview on the next slide, and you can find the official description for Digital Lizards of Doom below.

"When a magical trickster secretly traps an entire universe inside a video game world, a young warrior named Dizzy Doom must search for answers to unravel the mystery. But as villains from another galaxy come to attack his kingdom, Dizzy is forced to make an unlikely alliance with a mysterious ninja and cyborg cat pirate. Dizzy's ideology will be tested, as he comes to realize everything is not always as it seems."

Are you excited for more Digital Lizards of Doom? Let us know in the comments!