Marvel Announces End of Fan-Favorite Series

The end of one of Marvel's recent hits series is almost here. On Monday, writer Rainbow Rowell confirmed that Marvel's current run of Sensational She-Hulk will come to an end with the series' tenth issue, which is written by her with art by Andrés Genolet. Sensational She-Hulk #10 is set to be published on July 31st, and will culminate the two-year run that Rowell has had writing the character, which began with 2022's She-Hulk #1. It is unclear at this point if and when the She-Hulk solo title could be relaunched, with Rowell indicating that the decision to end the series was made by editorial. Still, Rowell hinted in a follow-up post that the series will have "an actual ending, and one last mini arc."

"Hey, She-Hulk readers. It is with great sadness that I tell you, Issue 10 is the end of our run," Rowell's post reads. "I have loved writing this character and working with Andrés, Dee, Joe, Jen, Nick and Kaeden. She-Hulk was on my Marvel dream list, and I feel really lucky to have taken her this far... This end came too soon for me, but I would have kept writing Jen and Jack forever. There'd never be a good time to say goodbye. Thank you for reading our book and reviewing it, and for coming here to talk to me about it."

What Is Sensational She-Hulk About?

According to the description previously released by Marvel, Sensational She-Hulk pit She-Hulk against her deadliest challenge yet as she reclaims the adjective and reminds readers why she's the best hero-slash-lawyer in the Marvel Universe. The book is written by Rowell with art from Andrés Genolet and Ig Guara.

"I think she's feeling a little bit more stable, a little more confident," Rowell explained to Marvel.com when the relaunch was first announced. "More ready to take on the world. In our first 15 issues, we watched Jen put her personal life together, and we met the important people in her life. We watched her fall in love with Jack and work a few things out. Now all those pieces are in place, so we can just have fun with it. We can hit the ground running.

Sensational She-Hulk #10 will be available wherever books are sold on July 31st.