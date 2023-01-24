Marvel Reveals the Identity of the Most Important Avenger in the Multiverse

Readers finally learned who the mysterious Avenger Prime is in the pages of Avengers Forever. "Avengers Assemble" is a crossover event between Jason Aaron's Avengers and Avengers Forever titles, marking the end of his multi-year run on Earth's Mightiest Heroes. The current-day Avengers are teaming up with heroes from across the multiverse to battle Mephisto and the Multiversal Masters of Evil. One of Marvel's Free Comic Book Day titles last year teased this epic story, while also introducing a figure called Avenger Prime who watches over Avengers Tower at the God Quarry. Marvel teased the revealing of Avenger Prime's identity, and now the time has come to find out who he really is.

WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Avengers Forever #13. Continue reading at your own risk.

Avengers Forever #13 comes from the creative team of Jason Aaron, Aaron Kuder, Mark Farmer, and Frank Martin. Part Five of "Avengers Assemble" finds the Earth's Mightiest Multiversal Heroes defending Avengers Tower from an attack by Mephisto variants. Special guest stars also include King Thor's granddaughters the Goddesses of Thunder – Frigg, Ellisiv, and Atli – along with Old Man Phoenix. Things take a turn for the worst when Doom Supreme enters the fray.

Doom Supreme, aka the Doom Above All, is the leader of the Multiversal Masters of Evil, and shows up with an army of Doom variants at his disposal. Old Man Phoenix suggests the Avengers need their own wizard to combat the evil Sorcerer Supreme, which cues up the entrance for Avenger Prime. As he takes off his winged helmet that concealed his identity, Avenger Prime state that "you cannot have the Avengers without a Loki to bring them together," revealing that he is a Loki variant with what appears to be the Eye of Agamotto on his forehead.

Avengers Assemble Is the Conclusion of Jason Aaron's Avengers

Jason Aaron took the reins of Avengers in 2018, and 2023 will see it all come to a multiverse-shattering conclusion in Avengers Assemble Omega #1. The "Avengers Assemble" crossover is currently running through Aaron's Avengers and Avengers Forever as Mephisto's Council of Red and the Multiversal Masters of Evil look to conquer the multiverse. The 10-part showdown will reach its end in April with Avengers Assemble Omega #1, as Aaron is joined by a superstar lineup that includes Javier Garron, Aaron Kuder, Jim Towe, Ivan Fiorelli, and more.

"It's definitely the right time to bring this all crashing together and finish some of the character arcs that I've been building for years now," Aaron told Comic Book Resources. "We talked about what a big, epic war story this is. It's got a lot of different characters punching each other and a lot of different versions of Avengers from throughout time and space. In the midst of all that, though, we have all the character moments, beats, and arcs that have been part of my run since Issue #1. So, one of the goals is to make sure we don't lose all of that among all the fighting and crazy moments. There are some huge character beats to come at the end of this, and a lot of these characters are ones I've been working on in some form or another for more than a decade now. It does feel like the right time to wrap all of that up."

