Avengers Emergency Response Squad: assemble! After Earth's mightiest heroes — Captain America (Sam Wilson), Iron Man, Thor, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Vision, and Scarlet Witch — defeated the vampire Varnae with the aid of Blade's daughter and Sorcerer Supreme Doom in July's Blood Hunt finale, Steve Rogers is assembling an all-new Avengers team for a Marvel Universe in crisis. The roster includes: Shang-Chi, Photon, Wasp, Hawkeye (Clint Barton), She-Hulk, Wonder Man, Hercules, Lightning, Night Thrasher, and Lightspeed (the Future Foundation's Julie Power).

Out September 11th, Avengers Assemble #1 by writer Steve Orlando (Scarlet Witch) and artist Cory Smith (Wolverine) returns to Avengers Mansion in New York as Captain America's A.E.R.S. responds to their first threat: the Red Skull's daughter, Sin, who has taken possession of the holy death mask of Erida, the Olympian Goddess of Hate. (In 2015's Uncanny Avengers Annual #1, Cap's Unity Squad and the Army's Department of the Uncanny — Agatha Harkness, Ghost Dancer, and the Emerald Warlock — sent Hatred back to hell.)

(Photo: Avengers Assemble #1 cover by Leinil Francis Yu. )

"This is a great time to assemble," Orlando said of the Avengers spinoff series featuring art by Marcelo Ferreira (Moon Knight: City of the Dead), Scot Eaton (Cable), and Valentina Pinti (Blade). "Avengers Assemble is bringing a murderer's row of classic Avengers back to the Mansion, and classic comics storytelling is coming with it! A team of icons and new recruits alike, but heavy on the icons! And in every issue, a barnburner of an entire story packed into twenty pages!"

"West Coast Avengers was the first comic book I ever bought, full stop. So, to be part of a return to form, heavy on personality, rich in action, is more than exciting—it's an honor," he added. "Starting this summer, Avengers Emergency Response Squad is always on duty!"

Witness the formation of the AVENG.E.R.S. in the first pages from the issue, which hits stands Wednesday: