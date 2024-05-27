Marvel Preview Avengers: Twilight Ending

It's a case of deja vu in the final issue of Avengers: Twilight. The miniseries takes place in a possible future in the Marvel Universe, where the Avengers are no more and the nation is being run with an iron fist. Familiar faces like Captain America, Ms. Marvel, Thor, and more are featured in Avengers: Twilight, except now they're much older and in most cases, disgruntled with the world they live in. Avengers: Twilight has many revelations, such as Iron Man's head being kept alive, and his son, James Stark, being manipulated by the Red Skull. The villain has unleashed his final weapon on the reassembled Avengers, and its none other than the Hulk.

Marvel released the preview of Avengers: Twilight #6 by Chip Zdarsky, Daniel Acuna, and VC's Joe Caramagna. It takes readers back in time, to when a young James Stark was given the news that his parents, Iron Man and Wasp, were killed. Janet Van Dyne is missing in action and believed to be dead, and Iron Man is presumed dead. James is handed over to a family friend, Kyle Jarvis, who is secretly the Red Skull in disguise.

Jump ahead to the current day, and a controlled Hulk is battling Captain America and Thor. Red Skull is mocking Captain America the entire time, and you have to wonder if there will be any of Earth's Mightiest Heroes left alive by the conclusion.

Captain America's place in Avengers: Twilight

"Steve is the perfect character with which to see a changed future since he's been through that experience before coming out of WW2. His ethics and morals and outlook have a consistency to them, so seeing how he reacts to a changed America is always interesting, to me at least!" Chip Zdarsky told ComicBook ahead of the release of Avengers: Twilight #1.

"And this future America is seemingly perfect, so Steve has to question whether or not to upset what his fellow Americans are comfortable with in pursuit of the truth."

The preview of Avengers: Twilight #6 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, May 29th.