Marvel's Deadpool #1 Gets Juicy Notorious B.I.G. Variant

Marvel's most notorious Merc with the B.I.G. Mouth and hip-hop legend Christopher "Notorious B.I.G." Wallace are gracing a special limited-edition variant cover for Deadpool #1. The limited-edition cover by artist Ken Lashley (Black Panther, X-Men: Gold) shows Wade Wilson back-to-back with the "Juicy" rapper, making his first appearance on a Marvel Comics cover in a collaboration with hustl. Although Biggie doesn't appear in the book — the first issue of an ongoing series from writer Alyssa Wong (Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, Marvel's Iron Fist) and artist Martin Coccolo (Hulk, X-Men) — the variant celebrates 50 years of "Big Poppa."

"Biggie and Hip Hop turned 50 this year, so we at hustl. were absolutely thrilled to work with his team and Marvel to create this variant as our way of paying tribute to one of the greatest and influential hip hop icons of all time," hustl. COO Keri Harris told Marvel.com. "Next month, we will follow this up with another all-time great, which we cannot wait to share with pop culture fans."

The Deadpool #1 variant, which you can see below, is priced at $30 and available now in limited quantities at The Haul.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Per Marvel's description for the Deadpool relaunch, "Marvel's top merc is back in business! We all know Wade Wilson is one of the top mercenary/assassins in the Marvel Universe, even if he is simultaneously the most annoying one…but he's pushing to make that recognition official as he auditions for the elite group known as the Atelier. Now, he has 48 hours to kill one of the world's most famous supervillains. Only problem? He's been kidnapped, and something…strange…is GROWING INSIDE HIM. Things are going to get gross as writer Alyssa Wong and artist Martin Coccolo take out their pent up aggression on everyone's pizza-faced, jabber-mouthed, misguided, hate-to-love, love-to-hate fave…Deadpool!"

"I love chaos. And what is Deadpool if not chaos incarnate? I'm honored to take the reins for Wade's next solo adventure--expect romance, expect body horror, and expect a wild time," Wong said of the ongoing series announced in August.

Said Coccolo, who penciled a 10-page story for Deadpool: Black, White, & Blood: "I got to read Alyssa's script and I loved it! Their script is inventive, dynamic and a lot of fun and working with Alyssa is an absolute joy. They are the best! So I honestly couldn't be happier with this opportunity and I think, or at least hope, that readers notice how fun this project is for everyone involved and hopefully they hop on the ride with us!"

Marvel's Deadpool #1 (2022) is on sale now.