Marvel Releases New Iron Man Trailer

Someone is out to kill Tony Stark in a new trailer for Invincible Iron Man. Just as one era of Iron Man comics comes to an end, another begins. Today sees the release of Iron Man #25, writer Christopher Cantwell's final issue of the series. The oversized 650th issue ends with a look ahead to the relaunch of Invincible Iron Man by writer Gerry Duggan and artist Juan Frigeri. Marvel is also releasing an I Am Iron Man series by writer Murewa Ayodele and artist Dotun Akande, spanning every major Iron Man era from the past. As for Invincible Iron Man, a trailer for the title previews the drama in store for the Armored Avenger.

"Someone is trying to kill Tony Stark... The deadly game begins this December in Invincible Iron Man #1!" a tweet from the official Marvel Twitter account reads. We're greeted by She-Hulk, who is defending Tony Stark in court. Tony looks to be the defendant in the case since She-Hulk brings up his "heroic past" to make up for some bad transgressions. Next, Tony visits the grave of his father Howard Stark, asking the question, "Why didn't you trust me with the truth?" We end with looks at the Stark Unlimited logo spraypainted red with the word "Murderer" on it, the classic red-and-silver Iron Man armor, and who appears to be the X-Men villain Moira MacTaggert holding a pistol toward Tony as she says, "Who avenges your victims, Mr. Stark?"

Created by Stan Lee, Larry Lieber, Don Heck, Jack Kirby, and Steve Ditko, Iron Man debuted in 1963's Tales of Suspense #39. 2023 is the 60th anniversary of Iron Man, with Marvel launching a new volume of Invincible Iron Man to celebrate.

"Tony will be tested, as will the armor," Duggan told CBR. "As a longtime Iron Man fan, I'm very happy to be throwing everything from my years of notes on the character into one big story. I've only pitched stories with beginnings, middles and ends for a while now, and I'm getting to execute on my favorite ideas for both Tony and Iron Man. There is an attempt by our villain to make Tony his own worst enemy."

The description of Invincible Iron Man reads, "Tony Stark, the genius-billionaire-playboy-philanthropist, has lost it all: his wealth…his fame…his friends. But Stark doesn't realize he still has so much more to lose, especially when the assassins start to come for him! It's the beginning of the end, as the Golden Avenger must fight for his life and find out what it really means to hit rock bottom. Join Gerry Duggan (X-MEN) and Juan Frigeri (AVENGERS) as they take Iron Man to the darkest corners of the Marvel Universe yet!"

