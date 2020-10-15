John Ridley's First Marvel Project Announced

✖

Oscar-winning screenwriter John Ridley has been teasing a project with Marvel for years - and now we finally know what it's going to be. John Ridley will be joining the creative team of Wolverine: Black, White, & Blood with issue #3, which will pair him with artist Jorge Fornés. Marvel made the official announcement of Ridley joining Wolverine: Black, White, & Blood today, letting fans know, that "Ridley and superstar artist Jorge Fornés (Daredevil) will take Wolverine back to Japan, where he’ll confront his past while crossing blades with the Silver Samurai." Marvel also teased that Wolverine: Black, White, & Blood is just the beginning of their collaboration with John Ridley.

You can read the full press release about John Ridley joining Wolverine: Black, White, & Blood below:

"Filmmaker and novelist John Ridley will be bringing his renowned writing talents to Marvel Comics, starting with Wolverine: Black, White, & Blood #3 in January. Best known as the Academy Award-winning screenwriter of 12 Years a Slave as well as the creator and showrunner of the Emmy winning anthology series American Crime, Ridley is a celebrated talent whose impressive body of work has garnered numerous accolades. Wolverine: Black, White, & Blood is a new upcoming series, where top creators explore Wolverine’s iconic legacy in tales set throughout the character’s storied history. Ridley and superstar artist Jorge Fornés (Daredevil) will take Wolverine back to Japan, where he’ll confront his past while crossing blades with the Silver Samurai. Marvel Comics is thrilled to welcome John Ridley to the Marvel Universe and excited to announce upcoming projects of his in the near future. “I can think of no better way to kick off my writing relationship with Marvel Comics than by contributing to a truly fantastic anthology series centered around Wolverine,” Ridley said. “Equally exciting is having the story illustrated by Jorge Fornés. I look forward to writing more stories set in the Marvel Universe, and with their roster of iconic characters.“ Be sure to check out John Ridley’s Marvel Comics debut when Wolverine: Black, White, & Blood #3 hits stands in January. For more information, visit Marvel.com."

Ridley was first announced for a Marvel project in 2015, with fans and industry insiders digging for any kind of clue as to what it could be. At that time, Ridley had an Oscar for his film screenwriting (12 Years A Slave), and secured a Primetime Emmy nomination for American Crime - it felt like the Marvel Cinematic Universe could put him to use on either the movie or TV fronts - or both. But here we are with the acclaimed screenwriter/novelist bringing his stories to the page. With award-winning author Ta-Nehisi Coates working on both Black Panther and Captain America comics in recent years, Marvel is adding a level of acclaim to their books that is certainly attracting new readers.

John Ridley's run on Wolverine: Black, White, & Blood begins in January.