Marvel Brings Back a Controversial X-Men Villain

A controversial villain has returned to torment the X-Men. Marvel is taking a trip back to the past – and an alternate world in the multiverse – in Original X-Men #1, a one-shot that celebrates the 60th anniversary of Marvel's merry mutants. Cyclops, Marvel Girl, Beast, Iceman, and Angel were Professor Charles Xavier's first class of X-Men, and they've gone on to have some uncanny adventures. One of their most prominent stories came in All-New X-Men, when present-day Beast plucked the younger, original X-Men from the timestream and brought them to the current day. Now, another figure has done the same thing, except this time the original five X-Men have to stop one of their villains from ruining the multiverse.

*WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Original X-Men #1. Continue reading at your own risk!

Original X-Men #1 is from the creative team of Christos Gage, Greg Land, Jay Leisten, Frank D'Armata, and VC's Clayton Cowles. The premise of the one-shot is a Phoenix from the multiverse recruits the original X-Men to stop another Phoenix who is using its powers to influence its world. This evil Phoenix and the X-Men stopped Magneto, but not before the Master of Magnetism killed Professor X. In response, they began using more decisive methods to bring peace between mutants and humankind. While they stopped threats like Ultron and Annihilus, Phoenix also began controlling her allies like Tony Stark, and set her eyes on ways to increase her powers.

After being teleported to Earth-696, the original X-Men initially clashed with their older counterparts, whom they were able to convince to help them stop the Phoenix. But after Phoenix killed her world's Cyclops, the real threat exposed itself: Onslaught. The evil manifestation of Professor X and Magneto's dark side had hidden itself in Jean after she shut down Magneto's mind, and disguised itself as the Phoenix. Free of Onslaught's influence, the Phoenix joined with her X-Men to stop Onslaught while sending the original X-Men back to their home.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Who is the X-Men villain Onslaught?

Onslaught is mostly remembered for being the catalyst behind the "Heroes Reborn" publishing initiative of the late '90s. When Professor X used his psychic abilities to turn Magneto into a vegetable, Magneto's darker tendencies crept their way into Professor X's mind. Magneto's darker persona merged with Professor X's, creating Onslaught. The villain would then create its own sentient body, calling itself Onslaught.

The X-Men, Avengers, and Fantastic Four joined forces to stop Onslaught in a self-titled crossover event. The heroes were able to stop Onslaught, but not before the Avengers and Fantastic Four were believed to be killed. In actuality, the Avengers and Fantastic Four were transported to a pocket universe created by Franklin Richards. This "Heroes Reborn" universe rebooted the Avengers and Fantastic Four, with Image Comics founders Rob Liefeld and Jim Lee returning to Marvel to helm the titles.

Original X-Men leads to Weapon X-Men

Spinning out of Original X-Men is Weapon X-Men, a new limited series that features different Wolverines from across the Marvel multiverse. Fans got to see one of those Wolverines, Weapon X from "Age of Apocalypse," at the end of Original X-Men #1. He'll be joined by Old Man Logan, Zombie Wolverine, Earth X Wolverine, and a new character called Jane Howlett. Together, Phoenix sends them on a mission to stop Onslaught, who presumably survives the events in Original X-Men. Christos Gage returns to write Weapon X-Men, with Yildiray Çinar providing art.

"Getting a chance to continue to explore the Marvel Multiverse in the pages of Weapon X-Men with the amazing Yildiray Çinar is the perfect Christmas gift!" Gage said. "A team of nothing but Wolverines...one of whom, Jane Howlett, has never been seen before? Against a threat from the pages of Original X-Men? With Yildiray Çinar, whose character acting is as brilliant as his action scenes and who has a George Perez-level of skill with crowds? Moving from one alternate Earth to another? Sign me up! We are packing a TON of action, story, character moments, pathos, and sometimes literally earth-shattering moments into these four issues, so don't miss it!"

A description of the series reads, "A Multiverse of Logans bands together! He's the best there is at what he does, in every universe he does it in... and this job is too big for just one of him. Wolverines from across the Multiverse converge to take on a foe even the Phoenix fears! But with friends like Old Man Logan, Age of Apocalypse Wolverine, Zombie Wolverine, Earth X Wolverine, and newcomer Jane Howlett of Earth-1281, who needs enemies?"

Let us know what you think about Original X-Men and the return of Onslaught in the comments!