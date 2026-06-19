Marvel Quietly Admits To One of Its Biggest Spider-Man Mistakes After Almost 20 Years of Fan Complaints

One Spider-Man book simply refuses to die – or, rather, one Spider-Girl book. Created by Tom DeFalco and Ron Frenz, Mayday Parker is the daughter of Peter Parker and Mary Jane in one future “What If?” timeline. Mayday’s long publishing history was only saved from cancellation by grassroots fan campaigns, but it all culminated in “One More Day” – the controversial story that made her entire timeline impossible. Mayday’s own run ended in 2010, and she’s since been relegated to cameos in Spider-Verse events.

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Speaking at Singapore’s Marvel Makan Masterworks event (via Popverse), Marvel editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski confirmed Spider-Girl is far from forgotten. “There’ll be more Spider-Girl,” he assured a cosplayer dressed as the character. “Mayday is near and dear to our hearts. We’ve got more with Tom DeFalco and the Spider-Verse coming your way.”

While it’s true Cebulski linked this to the Spider-Verse, the real key lies in the comment about DeFalco himself finally returning to write Spider-Girl again – something that last happened during the first Spider-Verse story in 2015. It’s quite amusing to note that, all these years later, Marvel still know the pairing of DeFalco and Spider-Girl is one readers want to see. It’s as close to an admission as we’re going to get.

Spider-Girl Deserves So Much More From Marvel

Mayday Parker deserves so much better than this. Technically, the cancellation was always said to be driven by sales; many of her fans, however, remain convinced Joe Quesada was uncomfortable with her for a very different reason. Quesada was a vocal opponent of Spider-Man’s marriage to Mary Jane, and he was responsible for the “One More Day” story that erased it from the main Marvel timeline. In his view, the relationship changed Spider-Man’s core concept too much; he saw Spider-Girl as enough to scratch the itch of the fans who loved it, a what if story divorced from the main timeline.

The problem, though, was that the Quesada era didn’t treat Spider-Girl with much respect. “One More Day” featured the demonic Mephisto, who initially appeared in the form of a little girl – the daughter Peter and Mary Jane would have had, if they had not agreed to rewrite history. Given “One More Day” was basically imposed by editorial fiat, it all felt like a slap in the face to fans of Mayday, as though the story insisted their favorite character had no place in the mainstream Marvel universe. Mayday was soon relegated to digital, and her comics were cancelled outright by 2010.

And yet, for all that’s the case, Mayday Parker remains the hero who will never die. Spider-Verse stories have successfully brought her back, and now DeFalco himself is apparently set to write her again (at last). Even more curiously, this comes after Nick Spencer’s Amazing Spider-Man run, which revealed Peter and Mary Jane’s daughter was the reason Mephisto wanted their marriage erased; he feared her. It will be fascinating to see whether DeFalco chooses to pick up on that.

One thing’s for sure; looking back almost 20 years, “One More Day” and the end of Spider-Girl remain controversial. Since then, Peter Parker has increasingly felt locked in a status quo that can never change or evolve, while other comic book superheroes – such as DC’s Superman – have proved characters can flourish while they’re married with kids. And, incredibly, Marvel is still going back to DeFalco for more Mayday Parker. Marvel may never make an explicit apology, but we can only hope this next story centers Mayday and puts past mistakes right a little.

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