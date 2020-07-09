Marvel Debates Best Spider-Man Costumes on Earth’s Mightiest Show

Marvel decided to debate the best Spider-Man costumes during a recent episode of Earth’s Mightiest Show. The program lives on social media and fans took the opportunity to showcase their favorite Spidey looks. As most Marvel fans know, there is no shortage of looks that Peter Parker has worn over the years. In this case, May Parker, Miles Morales, and Ben Reilly got their chance to shine as well. Scarlett Spider, the Symbiotic Suit, Superior Spider-Man, the Iron Spider suit, and others all got a moment of focus on the big stage. Funny enough, the Spider-Man from PS4 got some props as well, despite not being that old. Other favorites included things like Miles’ costume from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. There’s a whole lot to love, and Jon Watts has previously spoken about trying to bring a classic feeling suit to life in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

"Well, at Marvel, they have this amazing visual development team," Watts said. "Their main job is designing the characters. They did most of the work for the suit for Civil War, so that it was ready, but the inspiration was always the original [Steve] Ditko illustrations."

Which is your favorite Spidey look? 🕷️🕸️ pic.twitter.com/wgAQmaMtJO — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 6, 2020

"But the lead concept artist there, this guy, Ryan Meinerding," Watts told Comicbook.com. "This is before I came on, but [Marvel Studios president] Kevin [Feige] told me this story and I love it: I think Spider-Man is Ryan's favorite character and he asked Ryan, 'What would you do if you could do anything? Let's say Tony Stark built a Spider-Man suit, what would you do?' He said, 'I'd have the eyes move.' Because in the comics, the artists have always drawn the eyes with different shapes to show his emotion, but you've never been able to do that in the movies because there was no reason to. But by having this tech angle on it, you weirdly can get closer to the spirit of the comics by having these expressive eyes."

Comicbook.com’s Tyler Fischer argues that Spidey’s next PlayStation appearance should include a suit creator:

"Don't get me wrong, there's nothing that's going to top rocking the Raimi suit or any of the other classic suits Insomniac chooses to add, but at the same time, I never completely fell in love with any of the options. One of the great things Insomniac Games does is really make you feel like you're Spider-Man while you swing around Manhattan and in-between New York skyscrapers. So, why not let me create my own suit like Spider-Man can and often does? That's not to say there shouldn't be pre-made suits in the game. Those should certainly be in there as well, but wouldn't it be neat to also have the option to create your own, from the finer design touches to its colors?"

