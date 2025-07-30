One of the Best Video Game Crossovers Ever Offers New Content for Fans

There is a lot of competition in the video game industry when it comes to fighting games, but only the chosen few manage to have a lasting impact on fans. Some of this can be attributed to the gameplay, or even the characters gamers can choose to fight with. Add in popular characters from iconic franchises, and it’s a recipe for instant success. Marvel vs. Capcom falls under this category. Mixing Marvel and Capcom heroes and villains together, while getting to see their flashy powersets on display just prints money. We just recently got Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics, but a new addition to the franchise will surely catch the attention of fans.

UDON Entertainment announced that it is releasing Marvel vs. Capcom: Ultimate Complete Works, a massive new art book collecting art from all of the crossover video games between Marvel and Capcom. The art book will feature art by dozens of creators from around the globe, while spanning several of your favorite Marvel vs. Capcom games, such as 1992’s The Punisher to 2025’s Marvel Vs. Capcom Fighting Collection and everything in between.

MARVEL VS. CAPCOM: ULTIMATE COMPLETE WORKS HARDCOVER – STANDARD EDITION

MARVEL VS. CAPCOM: ULTIMATE COMPLETE WORKS HARDCOVER – DELUXE COLLECTOR’S EDITION SET

Marvel vs. Capcom: Ultimate Complete Works will come in a hardcover with over 140 pages of new material. There will be newly discovered sketches from classic games, including new key art from game collections. This volume now includes brand-new tribute art pieces and materials from Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite! All of this, plus character designs, game covers, promotional materials, rare sketches, and tribute pieces. It contains 336 pages with a retail price of $59.99.

The games that will be covered in Marvel vs. Capcom: Ultimate Complete Works include The Punisher, X-Men: Children of the Atom, Marvel Super Heroes, X-Men vs. Street Fighter, Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter, Marvel vs. Capcom, Marvel vs. Capcom 2, Marvel vs. Capcom 3, Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3, and Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite!.

As for the artists that will be featured, it’s an impressive roster as well from Capcom, Marvel, and UDON, including: Arthur Adams, Akiman, Jay Anacleto, Bengus, Mike Bowden, Mark Brooks, Reilly Brown, Sean Chen, Joyce Chin, Jeffrey Cruz, Jelena Djurjevic, Pasqual Ferry, Francesco Francavilla, Genzoman, Dax Gordine, Adi Granov, Espen Grundetjern, Edwin Huang, Dale Keown, Kiki, Derek Laufman, Alvin Lee, Ron Lim, Joe Madureira, Chisato Mita, Takeshi Miyazawa, Keisuke Mizuno, Trad Moore, Miho Mori, Yusuke Murata, Todd Nauck, Joe Ng, Kinu Nishimura, Ryan Odagawa, Saejin Oh, Panzer, Whilce Portacio, Robert Porter, Tom Raney, Reiq, Bobby Rubio, Sensei, Shinkiro, Will Sliney, Hanzo Steinbach, Chris Stevens, Sana Takeda, Tim Townsend, Arnold Tsang, Eric Vedder, Long Vo, Joe Vriens, Adam Warren, DJ Welch, Jeff Woo, and more.

UDONstore.com is also offering a Deluxe Collectors Edition Set, featuring an exclusive “Ladies of Marvel vs. Capcom 2” cover by Panzer, plus six collectible metal cards and six character pins that are only available in this Limited Edition package. This Deluxe Collectors Edition Set is a time-limited edition that will only be available for order between July 26th and 11:59 pm PT on August 10th, and costs $120.

Marvel vs. Capcom: Ultimate Complete Works will be available from retailers and online sellers on November 4th. Let us know if you’ll be picking up a copy in the commentsn below!